BRCA 1 & 2 Mutation in Cancer Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2017-2027: Data Broken Down by Gender and 5-Year Age Cohort - Research and Markets

It has long been established that BRCA1 and BRCA2 (Breast Cancer susceptibility gene) germline mutations confer a higher risk of developing ovarian or breast cancer in women that carry the mutation. However, it has also been established that BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations also confer higher risk of developing cancers such as prostate, pancreatic, stomach and colorectal in individuals that carry the mutations.

This report provides the current prevalent population for BRCA1 & BRCA2 mutations in cancer populations across 18 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, India, South Africa and Australia) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main cancers with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutation have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures.

BRCA1/2 mutations are most often associated with the following cancers:

- Breast

- Ovarian

- Pancreatic

- Prostate

- Stomach

And less frequently with the following cancers:

- CRC

- Malignant melanoma

- Kidney cancer

