Viadex Leaps 70 Places in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200

Viadex Limited, the global virtual infrastructure and deployment experts, have once again been ranked among the top 200 UK companies in terms of international growth. Coming in at number 71 on the list represents a jump of 70 places since the company first entered the list in 2015. In the two-year period evaluated, international sales for Viadex grew by 59% annually.

This is the eighth year in which the Sunday Times has produced the league table, designed to feature Britain's mid-market private companies with the fastest growing international sales.

Viadex has been on the global expansion trail having opened new offices in Singapore at the start of the period covered by The Sunday Times. This move complements the organisation's established market presence in South Africa, Gibraltar, and United Kingdom, and builds on its consistent success in in Asia, Africa and the USA.

Viadex CEO, Dino Cooper, who co-founded the company in 2001 says: "I'd like to thank The Sunday Times for recognising us and providing a target for us to beat next time around. Success breeds success. Our customers will be reassured that we're a trustworthy IT services provider capable of supporting their own growth ambitions, and our partners can be confident that they're working with an organisation that delivers impressive business results."

Despite the technological age we live in, the list is not dominated by technology organisations. A key characteristic emerging through the listing is innovation - companies expanding by improving sales as a result of improving on established ways of doing things. Viadex now joins such innovators as Brewdog, Charles Tyrwhitt, The White Company, and Pret.

Dan Hayden-Hammond, Viadex Managing Director says:

"Viadex are proud to have consolidated our position not just as a global IT solutions and services provider but as a company that understands its customers' issues in every market. While many of our IT infrastructure projects are global in scale we are always focused on a truly local service promise. This is where our people deserve some huge thanks for showing the sort of passion and commitment that builds customer trust and business growth."

About Viadex

Viadex specialise in end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions, flattening the supply chain and consolidating the procurement process for its clients. They have delivered innovative and complex multi-vendor solutions to organisations in over 85 countries around the globe to date and continue to build on their global fulfilment model.

Viadex have over 16 years' experience in helping clients across a range of industries such as Online Gaming, ISV's, Retail, Research and Financial Services with the highest levels of accreditations from our technology partners - HPE, Cisco, Microsoft, VMware, Netapp, Oracle, IBM, Pure Storage and many emerging technology vendors.

Clients include some of the world's leading brands in their sectors.

Viadex's international offices are located in South Africa, Gibraltar, Singapore, USA and it is headquartered in Surrey, UK.

About The Sunday Times International Track 200

The International Track 200 is sponsored by HSBC and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events company.

The International Track 200 is an expansion of the International Track 100 league table, published in 2010 and 2011. The minimum sales threshold has been increased from £5m to £25m.

