Promotes Yuri Burka to EU Managing Director, Appoints former AOL Executive Anita Pollert to Senior Vice President, Publisher Sales, Americas

33Across today announced that continued global demand for its publisher monetization platform has resulted in the company expanding its European operations, as well as deepening its U.S. leadership team.

The 33Across platform delivers programmatic video and display ad revenue to publishers across devices. The company reported 103 percent year-over-year (YoY) global growth with the most significant boost coming from mobile at 297 percent YoY growth. This far exceeds the industry average, as the mobile programmatic advertising market segment is expected to increase 35 percent in 2017, according to the April 2017 eMarketer report, "Advancing Programmatic Advertising."

33Across' global expansion is driven by new and existing publishers, the rise of mobile programmatic advertising, and the company's ability to respond to the industry demand for greater transparency and quality in the programmatic sector.

"Our growth reflects the significant changes underway in the industry as publishers are demanding greater transparency, quality and even stronger returns from their technology partners. Without trusted high quality inventory that performs well on mobile, the entire ecosystem is at risk," said Eric Wheeler, CEO, 33Across. "Our platform's ability to deliver on those publisher requirements for advertisers has resulted in triple digit growth that shows no signs of slowing."

Global Growth Drives Investment in Europe, Expansion of Leadership Team

As part of its expansion, 33Across announced the promotion of Yuri Burka, its former vice president of publisher and media solutions to European managing director, as well as the appointment of former AOL executive Anita Pollert to its senior leadership team.

In the EU, 33Across has more than doubled revenue over the past year and continues to drive success for leading publishers including Trinity Mirror and Minute Media.

"It's no surprise that 33Across continues to report such strong growth. The secret to their success comes down to an ability to empower publishers and buyers to transact on quality eliminating the friction and frustrations around low quality traffic and inventory," said industry expert Amir Malik, digital marketing lead, Accenture.

Burka will expand his role in enabling European publishers and advertisers to grow their businesses through 33Across' publisher monetization platform. With over 10 years of digital publishing experience, Burka has a thorough understanding of the issues facing publishers in the digital economy and a history of developing and scaling international sales and partner channels.

In the U.S., Pollert will accelerate 33Across' growth as senior vice president of publisher sales and monetization partnerships. In this newly created position, she is responsible for bringing new offerings to publishers and scaling the 33Across publisher footprint. Pollert was previously vice president, publisher platforms for AOL, where she led national publisher sales.

About 33Across

33Across is a publisher technology platform that powers quality publishers to earn revenue, optimize yield, and gain actionable insights. Through our advanced technology and insight into how people view, consume and share content across devices, we enable more than one million publishers to increase quality revenue and traffic. The 33Across monetization and traffic building tools allow publishers to do what they do best-create great content.

