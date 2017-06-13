RESTON, Va., 2017-06-13 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that it has been selected by Bank Vontobel, a leading Swiss bank, to execute its digital transformation strategy across all business divisions.



Vontobel is using Appian's low-code application platform to enhance the customer experience and transform traditional business methods to more efficient and agile processes. Appian can accelerate the development of powerful enterprise applications by requiring virtually no coding. The platform combines process management, data management, native mobility (online and offline), collaboration, content management and more.



The platform is being used by 1,000 of Vontobel's 1,700 employees, across the company's European offices, as well as in North America. Vontobel's three main business areas - asset management, private banking and investment banking - are actively using the Appian platform.



Appian's low-code platform can, amongst other key processes, streamline Vontobel's customer onboarding/client configuration processes, contribute to an automated risk analysis process, and manage compliance while also assessing the suitability of a product based on a specific customer investment contract/strategy.



"Vontobel is showcasing the power of digital transformation in the banking and finance industry," says Matt Calkins, founder and chief executive officer at Appian. "With the Appian Platform, the company is empowering its employees to create unique enterprise applications that can improve customer experiences, streamline business processes, and increase efficiencies. Customers like Vontobel continue to validate the value our platform brings as companies transition into digital businesses."



