QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) is proud to announce that it was awarded two (2) new wastewater projects in the United States. These new contracts bring the Corporation's project sales backlog to $58.9 M.

The Corporation's first contract consists of a wastewater treatment system using the Bio-Wheel™ proprietary technology, an integrated fixed-film activated sludge (IFAS) process. The system will treat an average flow of 3.2 MGD (12,000 m3/day) of a city's wastewater in California. This is the largest treatment project using the Bio-Wheel™ technology that has been awarded to the Corporation to date.

The second project awarded to H2O Innovation consists of a retrofit of a conventional wastewater treatment system to a two-train membrane bioreactor (MBR) system. The Corporation will upgrade the system's capacity while maintaining the same footprint and increasing the effluent's quality. Located in New Jersey, the system will treat 80,000 gpd (302.8 m(3)/day) of wastewater.

"Fiscal year 2017 symbolizes, for H2O Innovation, the year where we have been awarded the most wastewater treatment projects. More than 15% of the backlog represents wastewater projects, compared to 1% in 2016 and 2% in 2015. This is a significant milestone in our strategic diversification of the project group. It's opening a world of opportunities that we didn't tap into in previous years", stated Frederic Dugre, CEO and President of H2O Innovation.

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

