EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("Athabasca" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ABM) is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert J. Beekhuizen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, effective June 19, 2017. Mr. Beekhuizen has extensive international executive leadership experience in the construction and energy industries.

Mr. Beekhuizen has previously held executive positions at AltaGas Ltd, Granite Construction Incorporated, Fluor Canada Ltd., Husky Energy, and URS/Flint Energy Services.

"Robert is a leader with the proven talent, energy and passion to translate vision and strategy into execution. He brings tremendous experience in developing and growing organizations," stated Don Paulencu, Chair of the Board of Directors and interim Chief Executive Officer. "I will be working closely with Robert over the next few months and expect a smooth transition."

Mr. Paulencu will remain Chair of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee. Athabasca's Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Paulencu for his leadership and unwavering commitment to Athabasca.

This appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

