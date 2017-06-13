VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Candelaria Mining Corp. ("Candelaria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CAND)(OTCQX: CDELF)(FRANKFURT: 29LN) is pleased to announce additions to its senior management team. Effective immediately, the Company has appointed Mr. Curtis Turner to be the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and a member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Ramon Perez, acting CEO, will be appointed as the Company's President and will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Lastly, Mr. Erick Bertsch will assume the role of Vice-President, Corporate Development.

Mr. Sokhie Puar has resigned from his current position as the President of the Company, and will remain as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Curtis Turner - newly appointed CEO and Director

Mr. Turner has over 15 years' experience in the mining industry, which includes significant experience in Mexico where he oversaw permitting processes and technical work. Mr. Tuner previously held a senior management position at Argonaut Gold Inc., where he was a key member of the team that successfully completed four acquisitions totaling over $700 million. Prior to his position at Argonaut Gold Inc., Mr. Turner was employed by Yamana Gold Inc. and Meridian Gold Inc. in increasing levels of responsibility in the accounting and finance areas.

Mr. Ramon Perez - newly appointed President and current Director

Mr. Perez has been with the Company since the completion of the qualifying transaction of Candelaria in March 2016. He brings a wealth of experience in project acquisition and financing in Mexico, banking and capital markets management in the natural resource sector.

Mr. Erick Bertsch - Vice-President, Corporate Development

Mr. Bertsch has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry. He began his career working as a field technician for a variety of exploration companies operating in Canada, the United States and Mexico. He brings 14 years' experience in shareholder management and investor relations. Previously, he served as Vice President, Corporate Development for Great Panther Silver Limited and most recently, Columbus Gold Corporation.

Mr. Perez, President, commented, "We are excited by our recent press releases. Firstly, the CAD $9.7 million strategic investment by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, and now the strengthening of our management team. These two recent events have allowed us to outline a roadmap to increase shareholder value in the current and upcoming fiscal year and further advance the Company's Caballo Blanco Project."

About Candelaria

Candelaria Mining is a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Mexico, one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. Candelaria's 100% owned Caballo Blanco Project hosts NI 43-101 Indicated Resources of 521,000 ounces of gold and 2,170,000 ounces of silver (31,220,000 tonnes grading 0.52 g/t gold and 2.16 g/t silver) and Inferred Resources of 95,000 ounces of gold and 590,000 of ounces silver (8,630,000 tonnes grading 0.34 g/t gold and 2.14 g/t silver). Potential exists to increase these estimated resources through continued drilling and exploration. For more information on resource estimates, please see the Company's news release dated May 8, 2017.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Curtis Turner, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to the exploration potential at the Caballo Blanco Project, and future exploration and production plans of Candelaria. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy; the price of gold; developmental, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with mining operations; and the ability of Candelaria to fund its capital requirements and exploration and development activities. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and United States available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Candelaria assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

Contacts:

Erick Bertsch, VP Corporate Development

ebertsch@candelariamining.com

778-991-5429



