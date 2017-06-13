DynaSys, a leading provider of demand and supply chain planning solutions, today announced that Focal, a leading manufacturer of high-fidelity audio systems, selected the DynaSys Demand Planning Ready To Plan (RTP) solution. DynaSys Demand Planning will allow Focal to optimize its inventory management while ensuring optimum levels of service. DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB).

"Our main challenge was to implement solutions and processes allowing accurate, shared and secured sales forecasts for our global supply chain," said Frédéric Sandau, industrial director at Focal. "It was the best way to support our growth for the coming years."

A French company based in Saint-Étienne, Focal manufacturers a wide range of high-fidelity products including home and car audio systems and headphones. Its industrial heritage is shared between two complementary production sites: Saint-Étienne, which manufactures loudspeakers, car audio kits and high-end headphones, and Bourbon-Lancy, a cabinet-making facility. In 2016, Focal entered into partnership with automakers Renault/Nissan and Groupe PSA to provide sound systems for several models.

Why DynaSys?

Focal identified a strong connection between inventory and customer service levels. If inventories were tightly calculated to ensure a good financial ratio and avoid raw material obsolescence, service levels fell. To find the right balance, Focal decided to implement a demand and supply chain planning solution integrated with their existing IT system. Focal considered a number of advanced planning system software providers before selecting DynaSys. Focal selected the DynaSys Demand Planning RTP solution for four main reasons:

DynaSys Demand Planning RTP is a comprehensive demand planning solution that meets all of Focal's requirements. DynaSys Demand Planning RTP is a perfect fit for the Focal project team's expectations, including the user experience. DynaSys' sustainability and global footprint will ensure that Focal has a platform that supports their long-term plans. The Ready To Plan solution will allow Focal to be live on time and on budget.

"With the DynaSys Demand Planning RTP solution, our monthly S&OP meeting can now be based on sales forecasts. We can take into account market trends as well as the expertise and input of our sales team and industrial data in a collaborative and participative process," added Sandau.

Ariel Weil, president of DynaSys, said, "We are particularly proud that Focal, a well-known French brand, selected DynaSys. Our pre-configured Ready To Plan solution is a good choice for industries where companies are looking for a quick ROI, but also want the large functionality coverage that our solution provides, the expertise of our consultants and best practices to structure their supply chain."

About Focal

For more than 35 years, Focal-JMlab has been recognized as a worldwide leader for its high-fidelity products. This French company based in Saint-Étienne manufactures speaker drivers, home audio and multimedia loudspeakers, car audio systems, monitoring loudspeakers and audiophile headphones. All Focal products are designed and developed in France and benefit from 35 years of innovation in exclusive and patented acoustic technologies. Market leader in France, Focal exports almost 80% of its production, mainly to Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. In 2011, Focal merged with Naim Audio Limited, the leader of high-end electronics in the UK. Vervent Audio Group, the resulting holding company, has a turnover of more than €82 million.

Learn more about Focal: http://www.focal.com/fr

About DynaSys Effective Enterprise Demand and Supply Chain Planning

DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB), provides Demand and Supply Chain Planning solutions. With 30 years of experience, DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. DynaSys software enables customers and partners in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com.

About QAD The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB) is a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies. For more than 35 years, QAD has provided global manufacturing companies with QAD Enterprise Applications, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management. QAD Enterprise Applications is offered in flexible deployment models in the cloud, on-premise or in a blended environment. With QAD, customers and partners in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences industries can better align daily operations with their strategic goals to meet their vision of becoming more Effective Enterprises. For more information about QAD, call +1 805-566-6000, visit www.qad.com.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

