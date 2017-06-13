

13 June 2017



ICG Enterprise Trust Plc



Quarterly Update



For the quarter to 30 April 2017



Highlights



* Share price Total Return(1) of 5.7% for the quarter and 39.9% for the 12 months to 30 April 2017 * Net asset value per share Total Return(1 )of 0.6% for the quarter and 19.9% for the 12 months * The Portfolio(1) is valued at £541.1m at 30 April 2017 with underlying growth for the quarter of 2.3% * Strong realisations of £76.1m outstripped £17.6m of new investments in the quarter. In the last 12 months realisations and new investments are broadly in balance at £132.3m and £128.5m respectively * The Company continued to deliver on a key strategic objective to broaden its geographic diversification: UK exposure at 37.6% is down from 45.1% in the 15 months since the change of manager and US exposure of 24.0% is up from 14.1% over the same period. * The performance(2) of the Company remains strong over the short, medium and long term, with the share price outperforming the FTSE All-Share Index over one, three, five and ten years * As previously announced, and in line with ongoing succession plans being implemented by the Board, Jeremy Tigue is proposed to take over as Chairman at the AGM later today



Performance to 30 April 2017 1 year 3 year 5 year 10* year ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value per share 19.9% 36.7% 63.6% 112.4%



Share price 39.9% 40.6% 102.3% 112.0%



FTSE All-Share Index 20.1% 21.8% 58.6% 73.0%



* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the ten year figures are for the 121 month period to 30 April 2017.



Footnote 1. Included in this Quarterly Update are Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs'). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to IFRS measures, where appropriate. The rationale for the APMs was discussed in detail in the Manager's Review of the 31 January 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. The Glossary includes a reconciliation of the Portfolio to the most relevant IFRS measure.



2. All performance figures are on a total return basis, including the effect of re-invested dividends.



Performance overview



In the quarter to 30 April 2017 the share price increased by 5.7% to 738.0p and the net asset value increased by 0.6% to 876.0p. The FTSE All-Share Index was up 4.0% in the same period.



In the last twelve months the Net asset value per share Total Return is 19.9% and Share price Total Return is 39.9% compared with a 20.1% return from the FTSE All-Share Index.



The 30 April 2017 share price implies a discount to the net asset value per share of 15.7%, down from 19.8% at 31 January 2017.



The Portfolio(1) is valued at £541.1m at 30 April 2017 with underlying growth for the quarter of 2.3% partially offset by adverse currency movements of 1.4%.



Activity in the quarter to 30 April 2017



Investment activity



Realisations The Portfolio generated £76.1m of proceeds in the three months to 30 April.



18 full realisations were completed during the quarter at an average total return of 2.8 times cost and an average uplift of 38% to the prior carrying value.



The largest realisation during the quarter was the completion of the previously announced disposal by Graphite Capital of Micheldever, a distributor and retailer of tyres. This was the largest underlying investment in the Portfolio as at 31 January 2017 and the realisation generated proceeds of £35.9m representing a 3.7 times cost.



New Investments New investment activity in the quarter totalled £17.6m, comprising fund drawdowns of £9.3m and secondary purchases of £8.3m.



During the quarter to 30 April 2017 two new commitments were made to third party funds, Oak Hill IV ($15.0m) and Hg Capital 8 (£5.5m). An additional primary commitment was also made to an in-house fund, ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II, with the $10.0m increase in the quarter bringing the total commitment to this fund to $35.0m.



Three secondary purchases were made during the quarter: Oak Hill III (£4.8m), Oak Hill II (£0.6m) and ICG Recovery 2008B (£1.2m drawn out of a total commitment of £10.4m)



The Oak Hill primary and secondary transactions, as well as the ICG Strategic Secondaries fund continue to increase the Company's exposure to private equity investments in the US. This is in line with the Company's objective of increasing US exposure to 30-40%.



Cash and liquid assets(1) Cash and liquid assets increased by £50.3m to £88.9m mainly as a result of the high level of realisations of the Portfolio in the three months to 30 April 2017. Non-investment cash flows and currency movements decreased cash by £3.0m. The Company also bought back 740,000 shares for £5.2m.



Movement in liquid assets 3 months to



£m 30 April 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions (17.6)



Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income) 76.1 -------------- Net cash generated by the investment portfolio 58.5



Non-investment cash flows (2.7)



Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates (0.3) -------------- Cash inflow before shareholder distributions 55.5



Share buy-backs settled in the period (5.2) -------------- Net cash movement 50.3



Opening cash and liquid assets 38.6 -------------- Closing cash and liquid assets 88.9 --------------



Footnote 1. All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports.



Balance sheet The summary balance sheet and commitment position at 30 April 2017 is set out below.



30 April 31 January 2017 2017 % of net % of total £m assets £m assets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total portfolio 541.1 88.7% 594.4 97.0%



Cash and liquid assets 88.9 14.6% 38.6 6.3%



Other net current (20.3) (3.3%) (20.3) (3.3)% (liabilities)/assets ---------------------------------------------------- Net assets 609.7 100.0% 612.7 100.0%



30 April 2017 31 January 2017



£m £m ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and liquid assets 88.9 38.6



Undrawn bank facility 101.9 103.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquidity 190.8 141.6



Outstanding commitments 320.6 300.3



Less: Total liquidity (190.8) (141.6) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Over-commitment 129.8 158.7



Overcommitment as % of net assets 21.3% 25.9%



Enquiries



Analyst / Investor enquiries:



Emma Osborne, Portfolio Manager, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 1302 Mark Crowther, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 7842 Nicola Edgar, Finance, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 7791



Disclaimer



This Quarterly Update may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.



These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.



This Quarterly Update contains information which, prior to this announcement was insider information.



Supplementary information



The 30 largest underlying investments



The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2017. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.



Company Manager Year of Country Value as a % investment of Portfolio ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 City & County Healthcare Group



Provider of home Graphite Capital 2013 UK 3.1% care services



2 Froneri+^



Manufacturer and PAI Partners 2013 UK 2.3% distributor of ice cream products



3 Education Personnel+



Provider of ICG 2014 UK 2.3% temporary staff for the education sector



4 nGAGE



Provider of Graphite Capital 2014 UK 2.3% recruitment services



5 Standard Brands+



Manufacturer of Graphite Capital 2001 UK 2.2% fire lighting products



6 PetSmart+



Retailer of pet BC Partners 2015 USA 2.1% products and services



7 Frontier Medical+



Manufacturer of Kester Capital 2013 UK 1.9% medical devices



8 Gerflor



Manufacturer of ICG 2011 France 1.8% vinyl flooring



9 Skillsoft+



Provider of off Charterhouse 2014 USA 1.8% the shelf e- learning content



10 David Lloyd Leisure+



Operator of TDR Capital 2013 UK 1.8% premium health clubs



11 System One+



Provider of Thomas H Lee 2016 USA 1.6% specialty Partners workforce solutions



12 Visma+



Provider of Cinven 2014 Norway 1.5% business services



13 TMF^



Provider of Doughty Hanson 2008 Netherlands 1.5% management and accounting outsourcing services



14 The Laine Pub Company+



Operator of pubs Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.5% and bars



15 Roompot+



Operator and PAI Partners 2016 Netherlands 1.4% developer of holiday parks



16 Beck & Pollitzer



Provider of Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.4% industrial machinery installation and relocation



17 CPA Global+



Provider of patent Cinven 2012 UK 1.3% and legal services



18 Algeco Scotsman



Supplier and TDR Capital 2007 USA 1.3% operator of modular buildings



19 Cambium



Provider of ICG 2016 USA 1.3% educational solutions and services



20 New World Trading Company



Operator of Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.2% distinctive pub restaurants



21 Formel D



Provider of out- Deustche 2013 Germany 1.2% sourced services Beteiligungs to the automotive industry



22 U-POL^



Manufacturer and Graphite Capital 2010 UK 1.1% distributor of automotive refinishing products



23 Swiss Education+



Provider of Invision Capital 2015 Switzerland 1.0% hospitality training



24 ProXES



Manufacturer of Deustche 2013 Germany 1.0% food processing Beteiligungs machinery



25 Ceridian+



Provider of Thomas H Lee 2007 USA 1.0% payment processing Partners services



26 Cognito+



Supplier of Graphite Capital 2002 UK 1.0% communications equipment, software & services



27 Aero Technics Group



Provider of civil Graphite Capital 2015 UK 0.7% aircraft maintenance



28 Parques Reunidos



Operator of Arle Capital 2007 Spain 0.7% attraction parks



29 ICR Group^



Provider of repair Graphite Capital 2014 UK 0.7% and maintenance services to the energy industry



30 Infobase Publishing



Provider of ICG 2016 USA 0.7% educational solutions ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of the 30 largest underlying 44.7% investments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- + All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment.



^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.



The 30 largest fund investments



The 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2017 are:



Fund Year of Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment commitment £m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Graphite Capital Partners VIII *



Mid-market buy- 2013 UK 51.2 39.8 outs



2 BC European Capital IX **



Large buy-outs 2011 Europe 21.7 1.9



3 CVC European Equity Partners V **



Large buy-outs 2008 Europe/USA 16.1 1.2



Deutsche 4 Beteiligungs Fund V



Mid-market buy- 2006 Germany 14.6 0.2 outs



5 Fifth Cinven Fund



Large buy-outs 2012 Europe 14.6 1.2



6 Thomas H Lee Parallel Fund VI



Large buy-outs 2007 USA 14.5 1.1



7 Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **



Mid-market buy- 2007 UK 13.6 4.7 outs



8 ICG Velocity Partners Co-Investor **



Mid-market buyouts 2016 USA 10.7 2.2



9 CVC European Equity Partners VI



Large buy-outs 2013 Global 10.3 7.5



10 TDR Capital II



Mid-market and 2006 Europe 10.0 0.8 large buy-outs



11 Doughty Hanson & Co V **



Mid-market and 2006 Europe 10.0 6.4 large buy-outs



12 Graphite Capital Partners VI **



Mid-market buy- 2003 UK 10.0 2.1 outs



13 ICG Europe VI **



Mezzanine and equity in mid- 2015 Europe 9.8 11.5 market buyouts



14 Bowmark Capital Partners IV



Mid-market buy- 2007 UK 9.3 - outs



15 TDR Capital III



Mid-market and 2013 Europe 9.3 2.9 large buy-outs



16 Permira V



Large buy-outs 2013 Europe 8.9 1.1



17 IK VII



Mid-market buy- 2013 Europe 8.7 0.5 outs



18 Deutsche Beteiligungs Fund VI



Mid-market buy- 2012 Germany 8.6 1.0 outs



19 ICG Europe V **



Mezzanine and equity in mid- 2012 Europe 8.5 1.2 market buyouts



20 Hollyport Secondary Opportunities V



Tail-end secondary 2015 Global 8.3 2.3 portfolios



21 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII



Large buy-outs 2015 USA 8.1 9.5



22 ICG European Fund 2006 B



Mezzanine 2014 Europe 6.9 2.0



23 Activa Capital Fund II



Mid-market buy- 2007 France 6.8 1.5 outs



24 PAI Europe VI



Mid-market and 2013 Europe 6.8 10.2 large buy-outs



25 Nordic Capital Partners VIII



Mid-market and 2013 Nordic 6.7 3.0 large buy-outs



26 ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II



Secondary fund 2016 North America 6.7 21.3 restructurings



27 Egeria Private Equity Fund IV



Mid-market buy- 2012 Europe 5.8 3.1 outs



28 PAI Europe V **



Mid-market and 2007 Europe 5.5 1.0 large buy-outs



29 One Equity Partners VI



Mid-market buy- 2016 USA/Western 5.3 6.8 outs Europe



30 Activa Capital Fund III



Mid-market buy- 2013 France 5.2 6.8 outs ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of the largest 30 fund 332.5 154.8 investments



Percentage of total investment 61.4% Portfolio ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Includes the associated Top Up funds.



** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.



Portfolio analysis



Closing Portfolio by value at 30 April 2017



Third party Graphite ICG Total % of investment £m Capital £m £m Portfolio £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Primary investments 250.4 69.1 22.3 341.8 63.2% in funds



Secondary 42.1 5.6 24.4 72.1 13.3% investments in funds



Direct and co- 85.2 30.4 11.6 127.2 23.5% investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Portfolio 377.7 105.1 58.3 541.1 100.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of Portfolio 69.8% 19.4% 10.8% 100.0%



Undrawn commitments 217.6 46.7 56.3 320.6



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total exposure 595.3 151.8 114.6 861.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % exposure 69.1% 17.6% 13.3% 100.0%



Portfolio by investment type % of value of underlying investments -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Large buyouts 36.6%



Mid-market buyouts 54.0%



Small buyouts 9.4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% --------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of company headquarters % of value of underlying investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UK 37.6%



North America 24.0%



Germany 11.1%



France 7.8%



Benelux 6.3%



Scandinavia 5.9%



Spain 1.8%



Italy 1.7%



Other Europe 2.4%



Rest of world 1.4% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Continental Europe 37.0%



Portfolio by calendar year of % of value of underlying investments investment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2017 1.7%



2016 21.3%



2015 13.8%



2014 20.9%



2013 17.3%



2012 5.4%



2011 4.1%



2010 3.6%



2009 1.4%



2008 3.0%



2007 3.9%



2006 and before 3.6% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total 100.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Business services 19.8%



Healthcare and education 18.5%



Consumer goods and services 17.3%



Industrials 15.0%



Leisure 12.8%



Financials 5.9%



Technology and telecommunications 4.4%



Media 2.8%



Automotive supplies 2.3%



Chemicals 1.2% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Investment activity



Largest new underlying investments



Cost*



Investment Description Manager Country £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ten Entertainment Operator of indoor Harwood UK 1.1 Group PLC bowling centres



Intervias Operator of petrol TDR Capital UK 0.9 station forecourts



Imagine Provider of in-store Oak Hill USA 0.8 marketing solutions



Berlin Packaging Supplier of rigid Oak Hill USA 0.8 packaging products and value-added services



Professional Physical Provider of outpatient Thomas H Lee USA 0.7 Therapy physical therapy Partners services



CSafe Provider of cold chain Thomas H Lee USA 0.7 packaging solutions to Partners airlines, freight forwarders



OH Aircraft Provider of leasing Oak Hill USA 0.7 platform for aircrafts



Art Van Retailer of furniture Thomas H Lee USA 0.7 Partners



Allegro Operator of online Permira Poland 0.7 marketplace and price comparison website



FirstLight Fiber Provider of fibre-optic Oak Hill USA 0.7 bandwith infrastructure services ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of 10 largest new underlying investments 7.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Cost of investment is calculated as the Company's share of the fund's cost of investment



Largest underlying realisations



Year of Investment Manager investment Realisation type Proceeds £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Micheldever Graphite 2006 Trade 35.9 Capital



Quironsalud CVC 2011 Trade 4.9



Xella PAI Partners 2008 Secondary 3.5



Cerba PAI Partners 2010 Secondary 3.5



Findis Activa 2011 Secondary 3.3



Autodata Bowmark 2014 Trade 2.9



Host Europe Group Cinven 2013 Trade 2.5



Alix Partners CVC 2012 Secondary 1.5



Gaz Europeen Activa 2013 Trade 1.4



Formula One Group CVC 2006 Trade 1.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of 10 largest underlying 60.8 realisations -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Commitments analysis



The following tables analyse commitments at 30 April 2017. Original commitments are translated at 30 April 2017 exchange rates.



Average % of total Original Outstanding drawdown outstanding commitment £m commitment £m percentage commitments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investment 5.5 5.5 0.0% 1.7% period not commenced



Funds in 444.1 258.3 41.8% 80.6% investment period



Funds post 658.9 56.8 91.4% 17.7% investment period ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,108.5 320.6 71.1% 100.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Remaining investment period of commitments % of commitments ---------------------------------------------------------------- Investment period not commenced 1.7%



> 5 years 8.8%



4-5 years 16.0%



3-4 years 13.0%



2-3 years 19.4%



1-2 years 20.9%



<1 year 2.5%



Investment period complete 17.7% ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% ----------------------------------------------------------------



Movement in outstanding commitments in the quarter £m ------------------------------------------------------------- As at 31 January 2017 300.3



New commitments 35.0



Drawdowns (9.3)



Currency and other movements (5.4) ------------------------------------------------------------- As at 30 April 2017 320.6 -------------------------------------------------------------



New commitments in the quarter to 30 April 2017



Fund Strategy Geography £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Primary commitments



Oak Hill IV Mid-market buyouts USA 12.0



ICG Strategic Secondaries II Secondary fund restructurings USA 7.9



Hg Capital 8 Mid-market buyouts Europe 5.5 ----- Total primary commitments 25.4



Commitments relating to secondary purchases 9.6



-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total new commitments 35.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------



Currency Exposure 30 April 30 April 31 January 31 January



2017 2017 2017 2017



£m % £m % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Portfolio*



- Sterling 230.3 42.7% 269.1 45.3%



- Euro 140.5 26.0% 156.5 26.3%



- US dollar 116.7 21.6% 115.4 19.4%



- Other European 41.5 7.7% 41.5 7.0%



- Other 12.1 2.0% 11.8 2.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 541.1 100.0% 594.3 100.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *Currency exposure is calculated by reference to the location of the underlying Portfolio companies' headquarters.



Outstanding commitment currency exposure 30 April 30 April 31 January 31 January



2017 2017 2017 2017



£m % £m % -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Outstanding commitments



- Sterling 82.3 25.7% 77.5 25.8%



- Euro 161.8 50.5% 166.2 55.4%



- US dollar 74.5 23.2% 54.5 18.1%



- Other European 2.0 0.6% 2.1 0.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 320.6 100.0% 300.3 100.0% --------------------------------------------------------------------------



Glossary



Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs') are a term defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority as 'financial measures of historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework'.



APMs are used in this report if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers, taking into account industry practice. Definitions and reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in the main body of the report or in this Glossary, where appropriate.



Co-investment incentive scheme accrual represents the estimated value of interests in the co-investment incentive scheme operated by the Company. At both 30 April 2017 and 31 January 2017, the accrual was estimated as the theoretical value of the interests if the Portfolio had been sold at its carrying value at those dates.



Drawdowns are amounts invested by the Company into funds when called by underlying managers in respect of an existing commitment.



EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which is a widely used valuation measure in the private equity industry.



Enterprise value is the aggregate value of a company's entire issued share capital and net debt.



FTSE All-Share Index Total return is the change in the level of the FTSE All- Share Index, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid.



Full realisations are exit events (e.g. trade sale, sale by public offering, or sale to a financial buyer) following which the residual exposure to an underlying company is zero or immaterial.



Funds in investment period are those funds which are able to make new investments under the terms of their fund agreements, usually up to five years after the initial commitment.



Net asset value per share Total Return is the change in the Company's net asset value per share, assuming that dividends are re-invested at the end of the quarter in which the dividend was paid.



Net debt is calculated as the total short term and long term debt in a business, less cash and cash equivalents.



Overcommitment In order to achieve full or near full investment, it is usual for private equity fund investors to make commitments exceeding the amount of cash immediately available for investment. This is described as 'overcommitment'. When determining the appropriate level of overcommitment, careful consideration needs to be given to the rate at which commitments might be drawn down, and the rate at which realisations will generate cash from the existing portfolio to fund new investment.



Portfolio Throughout, reference is made to the 'Portfolio', which represents the aggregate of the investment Portfolios of the Company and of its subsidiary limited partnerships. This is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports. The Board and the Manager consider that this is the most relevant basis for shareholders to assess the overall performance of the Company and comparison with its peers.



The closest equivalent amount reported on the balance sheet is 'investments at fair value'. A reconciliation of these two measures is presented below:



Balances Co- receivable investment £m Investments at Cash held by from incentive fair value as subsidiary subsidiary scheme per balance limited limited accrual sheet partnerships partnerships Portfolio ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 April 522.5 (2.3) 1.5 19.4 541.1 2017



31 January 572.2 - 1.4 20.7 594.3 2017



Post-crisis investments are defined as those completed in 2009 or later.



Pre-crisis investments are defined as those completed in 2008 or before, based on the date the original deal was completed, which may differ from when the Company invested if acquired through a secondary.



Realisation proceeds are amounts received by the Company in respect of the Portfolio, which may be in the form of capital proceeds or income such as interest or dividends.



Share price Total Return is the change in the Company's share price, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid.



Total Return is a performance measure that assumes the notional re-investment of dividends. This is a measure commonly used by the listed private equity sector and listed companies in general.



The tables below set out the share price and the net asset value per share growth figures for periods of one, three, five and ten years to the balance sheet date, on both an unadjusted basis (i.e. without dividends re-invested) and on a Total Return basis.



Unadjusted performance in years to 30 April 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year* 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value per share 17.6% 27.3% 49.9% 88.1%



Share price 36.3% 29.0% 81.3% 78.3%



FTSE All-Share Index 15.8% 9.5% 32.8% 20.7%



Total Return performance in years to 30 April 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year* 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value per share 19.9% 36.7% 63.6% 112.4%



Share price 39.9% 40.6% 102.3% 112.0%



FTSE All-Share Index 20.1% 21.8% 58.6% 73.0%



* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the ten year figures are for the 121 month period to 30 April 2017.



Underlying valuation movement is the change in the valuation of the Company's Portfolio, before the effect of currency movements.



Undrawn commitments are commitments that have not yet been drawn down (see definition of drawdowns).



Uplift on exit represents the increase in gross value relative to the underlying manager's most recent valuation prior to the announcement of the disposal. Excludes a small number of investments that were public throughout the life of the investment. May differ from uplift in the reporting period in certain instances.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc via GlobeNewswire



0329200R33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX