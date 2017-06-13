TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Avid Bioservices, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPHM) (NASDAQ: PPHMP), today announced that the company will exhibit at the upcoming 2017 BIO International Convention, being held June 19-22, 2017 in San Diego, CA. Avid will host a corporate booth (#1411) in the conference's exhibit hall, where it will showcase the company's comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company will also hold a reception at its booth on the evening of Tuesday, June 20th as part of the exhibit hall activities taking place on opening day.

At the 2017 BIO International Convention, the Avid team will be able to discuss the company's innovative processes for generating a broad range of biopharmaceutical product types including monoclonal antibodies, highly-glycosylated recombinant proteins and enzymes, among others. These capabilities also extend to the manufacture of biosimiliar products and are designed to support the overall ongoing growth of the company's contract development and manufacturing business.

As part of its exhibit, Avid will provide a virtual tour of the company's 40,000 square foot state-of-the-art Myford manufacturing facility, which is designated for late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing. As previously announced, the company is on track to initially install two 2,000-liter, single-use bioreactors at the Myford facility in the near term to accommodate the growing demand for larger scale single-use bioreactors. The Myford facility is designed with cutting-edge, single-use equipment to accommodate a fully disposable biomanufacturing process. A wide range of innovative features are incorporated into the new Myford facility including monolithic modular clean rooms, dedicated support utilities for each key processing area, and the industry's most advanced single-use production systems and flexible solutions. Uni-directional process flows separate personnel and materials and provide assurance that the design meets the most stringent regulatory requirements for commercial biologics API manufacturing.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices, a wholly owned subsidiary of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With over 20 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch and perfusion modes, Avid's services include cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission and support. The company also provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. For more information about Avid, please visit www.avidbio.com.

About Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients by delivering high quality pharmaceutical products through its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services and through advancing and licensing its investigational immunotherapy and related products. Peregrine's in-house CDMO services, including cGMP manufacturing and development capabilities, are provided through its wholly-owned subsidiary Avid Bioservices, Inc. (www.avidbio.com), which provides development and biomanufacturing services for both Peregrine and third-party customers. The company is also working to evaluate its lead immunotherapy candidate, bavituximab, in combination with immune stimulating therapies for the treatment of various cancers, and developing its proprietary exosome technology for the detection and monitoring of cancer. For more information, please visit www.peregrineinc.com.

