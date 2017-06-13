

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's current account deficit widened during the first four months of the year, preliminary figures from the National Bank of Romania showed Tuesday.



The current account deficit rose to EUR 1.42 billion in the January to April period from EUR 906 million in the corresponding period last year.



The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 3.13 billion in the January to April period from EUR 2.64 billion last year.



At the same time, the surplus on services trade dropped slightly to EUR 2.45 billion from EUR 2.49 billion.



The primary income deficit was EUR 1.06 billion versus EUR 1.50 billion shortfall in the same period of 2016. On the other side, the secondary income surplus shrank to EUR 318 million from EUR 936 million.



Data also showed that Romania's long-term external debt at the end of April totaled EUR 70.2 billion against EUR 68.98 billion at the end of 2016.



