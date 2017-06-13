SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that Merrill Corporation (Merrill), a global provider of secure content sharing, regulated communications and disclosure services, has deployed Aria's monetization platform to streamline its billing processes and accelerate the delivery of innovative offerings.

Merrill Corporation selected Aria's cloud-based platform for all new recurring- and usage-based offerings. Merrill can now quickly price and bundle products, with greater ability to predict and analyze results. Further, Aria's automation of entitlements, usage metering, and billing has helped Merrill upgrade and scale its business processes, thereby freeing up valuable development resources. By integrating Aria with additional business process systems, Merrill has now created a platform for commercial innovation that can take its subscription revenue offerings to the next stage.

"Merrill's strategy is to work with top technology providers that elevate our customers' experience," said Axel Kirstetter, Vice President of Product Marketing. "We selected Aria for their entitlement flexibility, and have been delighted with their professional services team and implementation. The combination of great software and remarkable service is what we deliver to the market and expect from our partners."

"Helping large enterprises like Merrill and others modernize their billing and monetization systems is a core competency," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "We've got the technology, acumen, and experience that global companies rely on as they evolve from their legacy systems and take advantage of new pricing models."

About Merrill Corporation

Merrill Corporation provides technology-enabled platforms for secure content sharing, regulated communications and disclosure services. Clients trust Merrill's innovative applications and deep subject expertise to successfully navigate the secure sharing of their most sensitive content, perfect and distribute critical financial and regulatory disclosures, and create customized communications across stakeholders. With more than 3,000 people in 34 locations worldwide, clients turn to Merrill when their need to manage complex content intersects with the need to collaborate securely around the globe. For more information, visit www.merrillcorp.com.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the consensus analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Philips, Pitney Bowes, and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

Aria Systems and the Aria logo are trademarks of Aria Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

