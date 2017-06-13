Two Day Managing Vendor Risk Course: The Cybersecurity Perspective (Minneapolis, United States - June 22nd-23rd, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
When companies outsource technology and security solutions, the question on everyone's mind is: When does our liability for a cyber-attack end, and my vendor's begin?
This course offers a unique opportunity for attendees to develop critical risk management skills to apply immediately upon returning to the office. This is a fast-paced, highly interactive workshop where attendees will develop a risk profile and risk management strategy using one of their own current or future vendors of choice.
Vendor risk management and due diligence is something every organization should perform carefully, and there are a number of unique issues when considering the inherent risks associated with technology and security providers.
The benefits of outsourcing are attractive for many reasons, but you need to ask yourself: Can you stake your organization's well-being and financial stability on a vendor?
If you answered no, then join us to discover:
- Weighing vendor risk and classifying critical / high risk vendors
- Imperative questions you need to ask your vendors
- Documentation to gather when outsourcing your technology and/or security solutions
- The big differences in cyber insurance
- The unique ongoing due diligence needs of outsourced technology and/or security solutions
Critical contract provision
Areas Covered:
- Defining critical / high risk vendors
- Liability
- Risk identification
- Developing a risk profile
- Vendor due diligence before boarding
- Ongoing risk management
- Critical contract provisions
- Evidence of security
- Cybersecurity insurance
- Guidance / resources
Agenda:
Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)
08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration
9:00 - 9:30: Objectives; introductions; formally establish the agenda (participants identify their unique needs)
9:30 - 10:15:
Liability
Risk related to outsourcing technology and security solutions
Identifying and profiling critical vendors
Individual exercise - Critical vendor assignment
10:15 - 10:30: Break
10:30 - 11:45: Developing a risk profile
11:45 - 12:45: Lunch
12:45 - 2:15:
Risk Management Strategies
Developing appropriate questionnaires
Evidence and documentation
Initial and ongoing due diligence
Details you should know about every critical vendor
2:15 - 2:30: Break
2:30 - 4:00:
Strategies Cont'd
Automating risk management efforts
Using technology to enhance due diligence and risk management
Auditing and documenting findings
Contracts
4:00 - 4:30: Individual exercises
Day 02 (8:30 AM - 11:30 AM)
9:00 - 10:15: Group discussion & Workshop
10:15 - 10:30: Break
10:30 - 11:30: Challenge - given a specific industry and business need, attendees identify unique risks the vendor presents, develop a risk profile, and document appropriate risk management strategies
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clrknx/managing_vendor
