Two Day Managing Vendor Risk Course: The Cybersecurity Perspective (Minneapolis, United States - June 22nd-23rd, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Managing Vendor Risk: The Cybersecurity Perspective" conference to their offering.

When companies outsource technology and security solutions, the question on everyone's mind is: When does our liability for a cyber-attack end, and my vendor's begin?

This course offers a unique opportunity for attendees to develop critical risk management skills to apply immediately upon returning to the office. This is a fast-paced, highly interactive workshop where attendees will develop a risk profile and risk management strategy using one of their own current or future vendors of choice.

Vendor risk management and due diligence is something every organization should perform carefully, and there are a number of unique issues when considering the inherent risks associated with technology and security providers.

The benefits of outsourcing are attractive for many reasons, but you need to ask yourself: Can you stake your organization's well-being and financial stability on a vendor?



If you answered no, then join us to discover:



- Weighing vendor risk and classifying critical / high risk vendors

- Imperative questions you need to ask your vendors

- Documentation to gather when outsourcing your technology and/or security solutions

- The big differences in cyber insurance

- The unique ongoing due diligence needs of outsourced technology and/or security solutions

Critical contract provision



Areas Covered:



- Defining critical / high risk vendors

- Liability

- Risk identification

- Developing a risk profile

- Vendor due diligence before boarding

- Ongoing risk management

- Critical contract provisions

- Evidence of security

- Cybersecurity insurance

- Guidance / resources



Agenda:



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration



9:00 - 9:30: Objectives; introductions; formally establish the agenda (participants identify their unique needs)



9:30 - 10:15:

Liability

Risk related to outsourcing technology and security solutions

Identifying and profiling critical vendors

Individual exercise - Critical vendor assignment



10:15 - 10:30: Break



10:30 - 11:45: Developing a risk profile



11:45 - 12:45: Lunch



12:45 - 2:15:

Risk Management Strategies

Developing appropriate questionnaires

Evidence and documentation

Initial and ongoing due diligence

Details you should know about every critical vendor



2:15 - 2:30: Break



2:30 - 4:00:

Strategies Cont'd

Automating risk management efforts

Using technology to enhance due diligence and risk management

Auditing and documenting findings

Contracts



4:00 - 4:30: Individual exercises



Day 02 (8:30 AM - 11:30 AM)



9:00 - 10:15: Group discussion & Workshop



10:15 - 10:30: Break



10:30 - 11:30: Challenge - given a specific industry and business need, attendees identify unique risks the vendor presents, develop a risk profile, and document appropriate risk management strategies



For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clrknx/managing_vendor

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716