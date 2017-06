MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Russian Ruble advanced against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Tuesday, as oil prices rallied after reports that Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to customers.



The Russian Ruble advanced to a 4-day high of 56.71 against the greenback, compared to Monday's closing value of 56.99. If the Russian Ruble rises further, 54.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



