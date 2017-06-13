OM Asset Management plc (NYSE: OMAM) announced that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter L. Bain, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen H. Belgrad, are scheduled to present at the 2017 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City tomorrow, June 14, 2017, at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.omam.com and the replay will be available on OMAM's website following the conclusion of management's remarks.

About OMAM

OMAM is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $249.7 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. OMAM's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between OMAM and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. OMAM's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm.

