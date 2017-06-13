Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2017) - Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FSE: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") has received an update from Li3 Energy Inc ("Li3") from the ongoing process testing at the Maricunga lithium brine project located in Chile (the "Maricunga Project"). Bearing has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Li3 and its interest in the Maricunga Project (the "Li3 Definitive Agreement"). Li3 currently holds a 17.7% interest in the Maricunga Project along with Minera Salar Blanco ("MSB") and Lithium Power International Limited ("Lithium Power") at 32.3% and 50% respectively pursuant to a joint venture arrangement (the "Joint Venture"). Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Lithium Power has agreed to fund exploration and development costs with both Li3 and MSB having a free carry until the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Maricunga Project - Process Testing

Initial positive results include the preliminary concentration of brine from trial evaporation ponds at our camp site. The Maricunga JV is currently working with two leading suppliers and service providers in the lithium space, Veolia and GEA. Process studies to finalize a process flowsheet for the final production of lithium carbonate have been ongoing since late 2016. Initial positive results include the preliminary concentration of brine from trial evaporation ponds. Lithium-rich brine from the project is undergoing further processing to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate.

"Working with world class companies such as Veolia and GEA on our process testing and development shows the confidence and merits of the Maricunga project. We are pleased of with the progress to date on our development timeline. Parallel work being executed by Worley Parsons is also advancing well. We look forward to releasing a resource update before the end of this quarter," Jeremy Poirier, President and CEO of Bearing Lithium commented.

Veolia

Veolia Environment S.A., or Veolia, is a French transnational company with service offerings in the fields of water management, waste management, public transport and energy services. The company operates in 48 countries and headquartered in Paris, France. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Paris and New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of US$12 billion. Veolia is an significant partner in the lithium space, offering processing solutions and equipment for everything from evaporation, impurity removal, brine concentration, by-product recovery, and lithium precipitation, purification and crystallization. Their project capabilities range from designing, building, operation, maintenance and project execution. Viola's equipment and services have been deployed in a number of lithium brine operations throughout Chile and Argentina.

GEA

GEA Group AG, or GEA, is a global equipment and process technology provider for the food industry and a wide range of other industries. The company is headquartered Düsseldorf, Germany and trades on the Frankfurt exchange with a market capitalization of €7 billion. Within the lithium space, GEA Technologies provides solutions spanning the entire production chain for lithium: evaporation, crystallization and drying technologies that are key to producing lithium from brine concentrates or from spodumene. Their project capabilities span engineering design, manufacturing and commissioning of the key process equipment. GEA's offerings have been used in a number of lithium projects around the world and was most recently selected a supplier to process Tianqi Lithium's production from the Greenbushes mine in Australia. The Greenbushes mine is owned by Tianqi Lithium and Albemarle, and produces about 30% of the world's lithium supply.

Bearing is an exploration and development company. The Li3 Definitive Agreement will enable it to acquire an interest in the advanced-stage Maricunga project located in Chile, which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Li3 Definitive Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date.

