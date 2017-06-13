BOSTON, MA and STUTTGART, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- thinkstep, a global leader in sustainability performance management software, data and services for more than 25 years, is proud to announce that its GaBi ts Software and BOMcheck substance declarations web database, have both been named Environmental Leader 2017 Top Products of the Year. https://www.environmentalleader.com/products_of_year/thinkstep/ https://www.environmentalleader.com/products_of_year/thinkstep-compliance-ltd/

Nuno da Silva, director of product sustainability, and BOMcheck Director, Aidan Turnbull, accepted the awards at the Environmental Leader Conference in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, June 6.

The Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in corporate projects that improved environmental, sustainability or energy management and increased the bottom line. It is a five-point rating system designed to offer companies feedback and recognition.

"With a highly-respected judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar for the level of product or project to qualify for an award," says Tim Hermes, publisher of Environmental Leader parent company, Business Sector Media. "Those who entered needed to bring their A-game. And thinkstep delivered."

"As a company, thinkstep focuses on building products that provide real solutions to help customers improve sustainability and minimize complexity," said Jan Poulsen, thinkstep CEO. "We are extremely proud to be recognized for our efforts with these highly-esteemed awards."

What the judges had to say...

"I was impressed by the GaBi software and its ability to inform, assess, and continuously improve the environmental impact associated with all stages of a product life cycle. This kind of modeling and reporting can be used at all levels of product development, and manufacturing, through end-of-life issues. Most importantly, the software helps to influence specific actionable decisions to improve profitability, lower costs and reduce environmental footprint."

"As someone who works in manufacturing and partners with our product regulatory team, I understand the challenges faced in identifying chemical and substance regulations on a global scale. Developing a software that will assist suppliers in managing their materials in an efficient and effective manner takes compliance to the next level and brings a heightened level of awareness to product regulatory requirements and allows other members -- beyond the regulatory group -- to see and understand restrictions."

About BOMcheck

BOMcheck is a centralized web database which helps manufacturers manage supply chains' compliance to RoHS, REACH and other substance regulations around the world. In order to sell products globally, manufacturers need to ensure their suppliers understand, comply with, and stay up-to-date with an increasing number of substance restrictions. BOMcheck saves time and costs by providing tools, training, and chemicals guidance to help suppliers create and share standardized, high quality declarations.

About GaBi ts

GaBi ts software and databases provide the tools for life cycle assessments (LCA), carbon and water footprinting, Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), and supply chain analysis. GaBi ts is part of a suite of solutions from thinkstep that integrate with existing IT systems and provide web-based scenario analysis and reporting for use in ecodesign, product sustainability strategy, sustainability performance management, energy & environmental management, and sustainability reporting. For more information on GaBi products visit www.gabi-software.com.

About Environmental Leader

Since 2006, Environmental Leader's website and daily email newsletter have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit: http://www.environmentalleader.com.

About the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards

In its fifth year, the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in corporate projects that improved environmental, sustainability or energy management and increased the bottom line. It is a five-point rating system designed to offer companies feedback and recognition. Third-party judges came from the following companies: Advanced Micro Devices, ATT, Best Buy, CandA, Caesars, Cox Enterprises, Fetzer Vineyards, General Motors, Harbec, Kellogg, LNS Research, Marriott, Miller Coors, Newell Brands, Novartis, Oldcastle Inc., Panasonic, Parker Hannifin, Paul Leavoy/Consultant, Safeway, Sears Holdings Corporation, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Strategic Sustainable Consulting, Tyco Global Products, Wellborn Cabinet, and Zee Company/Member of the Vincit Group. For a complete list of winners, visit www.environmentalleader.com/environmental-leader-product-project-awards-2017/

About thinkstep

thinkstep enables organizations worldwide to succeed sustainably. Our industry-leading software, data and services help businesses drive operational excellence, product innovation, brand value and regulatory compliance. With a global presence in 19 countries, we serve more than 4,000 companies including 40 percent of the Fortune 500 such as BASF, Hewlett-Packard, Interface, Siemens, and Unilever. For more information, visit www.thinkstep.com.

Media Contact:

Traci Massaro

thinkstep

617-877-1293

Email Contact



