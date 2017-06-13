

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for tanezumab for the treatment of chronic pain in patients with osteoarthritis (OA) and chronic low back pain or CLBP.



Tanezumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets, binds to and inhibits nerve growth factor or NGF. It is the first NGF inhibitor to receive Fast Track designation, a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new therapies to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs.



The Phase 3 global clinical development program for tanezumab is currently ongoing and includes six studies in approximately 7,000 patients with OA, CLBP or cancer pain who did not experience adequate pain relief with approved therapies. Results are projected to begin reporting out in 2018. All studies are investigating subcutaneous administration of tanezumab by a health care provider once every eight weeks for treatment periods ranging from 16 to 56 weeks, followed by a 24-week safety follow-up period.



