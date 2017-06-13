

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) announced the company now expects comparable sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants for the second quarter to be down approximately 1%. The company expects this to impact second quarter margins and earnings per share.



David Overton, CEO, said: 'Broadly, we have seen heightened volatility in week to week sales trends, indicative of uncertainty on the part of many consumers. Specifically, we have seen pockets of softness as we moved through the quarter, notably in the East and Midwest where we also faced unfavorable weather that reduced patio usage.'



