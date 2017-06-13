

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products Co. (SON) Tuesday said it has restated and is implementing a previously announced price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard or URB products in the United States and Canada, effective July 10, 2017.



The producers of uncoated recycled paperboard said the low yield on the previously announced April URB price increase, along with the impact of rising raw material and other costs, makes it necessary to go back to the market to recover those costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX