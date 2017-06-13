

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday morning, giving back a fraction of yesterday's gains, as OPEC data showed a surprise increase in production from Iraq.



It's the latest sign the cartel is struggling to achieve full cooperation with its supply quota plan that was recently extended for another nine months.



Thus far, the deal with Russia has done little to re-balance oil markets, as reflected in sub-$50 oil prices.



OPEC's output rose 1% to over 32.14 million barrels in May. Libya and Nigeria are exempt from the supply quota plan, so they along with Iraq were pumping oil at a particularly fast clip.



WTI light sweet crude oil for August was down 13 cents at $45.94 a barrel.



U.S. inventories data is out over the next few days. Analysts expect a drawdown following last week's surprise build in stockpiles.



