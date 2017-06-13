ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- For HR professionals, the ongoing battle to attract talent can be just the beginning of a successful HR program. In addition, capturing key information and documentation to help ensure companies take advantage of the various tax credits programs available, specifically the Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) program, is key. For many HR and finance professionals, screening gaps, paper-based processing and lack of insight into the latest legislative trends can impact the ability to win this battle -- and, inevitably, the tax credits for which they may be eligible.

On June 20 at 1 p.m. ET, Ali Parker, senior director of Tax Credits Operations at ADP, and Paul Vanhuysen, director of Tax Credits at ADP, will offer HR and finance professionals the latest insights on WOTC, federal legislative updates, compliance strategies and how an integrated and applicant-friendly screening experience can help optimize the capture of eligible tax credit opportunities.

To register for this webinar, click here.

This webcast will help attendees learn:

1. The latest federal legislative and tax reform updates on the WOTC program.

2. How HR and finance professionals can better integrate a winning compliance strategy.

3. How to implement a technology-based approach to help streamline and enhance the applicant experience and screening process.

4. The critical steps companies can proactively take to prepare for future workforce growth.

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

