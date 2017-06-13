FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB), a market leader specializing in vaporizers and accessories for essential oils, cannabis concentrates, and extracts, will be a sponsor of the The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (CWCBExpo) at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York this June 14-16th. The CWCBExpo is the definitive business event for the cannabis industry. Exhibitors and sponsors bring cutting-edge solutions to owners and managers of businesses in this fast-growing industry, and a wealth of opportunity and knowledge to those looking to enter the market with potential partners and investors.

"We have decided that sponsoring the event, which will give us the opportunity to insert one of our catalogs into every attendee bag when they arrive, would be best the best way to showcase our products, which are the cornerstone of our company. The evolution of our HONEYSTICK brand offering has grown exponentially in 2017 and our new catalog and website have been very well received by our customers. We have printed and have and will be distributing over 25,000 of our new product catalogs at trade events such as this as well as through our distributor partners just in the second quarter alone. Sponsorships like this will continue to be part of our and sales and marketing plan going forward," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, LP.

"This is the largest Cannabis Conference in the Northeastern United States, with a very diverse exhibitor roster and some very famous presenters and other industry experts speaking. It is a great event for us to sponsor to show our support for the industry and further expand and create awareness of our HONSYSTICK Brand."

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

The professionally run Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo) are produced by Leading Edge Expositions in partnership with the International Cannabis Association (ICA). The events are the premier professional forums for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic industry. To learn more about the coast-to-coast CWCBExpos in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, go to www.cwcbexpo.com.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com and www.vapehoneystick.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

