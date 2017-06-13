SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces an article discussing Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCQB: BLOZF) and its efforts to develop a highly sensitive marijuana breathalyzer using its patented FAIMS technology.

The legalization of cannabis throughout the United States and Canada has been a boon for businesses and consumers, but law enforcement has been struggling to adapt to new challenges facing drug detection. There's growing evidence that 'high' driving has at least some negative side-effects, but there's no easy way to detect the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) at road-side until such a point of care device is created.

Forensic Expert Added to Scientific Team

Cannabix Technologies recently announced the addition of Dr. David Hasman to its scientific team. With a PhD in Chemical Physics from the University of California, Dr. Hasman has worked with the British Columbia Institute of Technology's Forensics Sciences department for several years before eventually forming Procyon Research Inc. to focus on GC/MS and LC/MS/MS method development in forensics, natural products, and environmental disciplines.

Dr. Hasman's addition to the company's Florida-Vancouver scientific team will broaden its testing capabilities in Vancouver with human subjects and sets the stage for trials designed to prove the effectiveness of its patented FAIMS device following preliminary human subject testing in March. These earlier studies confirmed that the device is capable of detecting THC levels in real-time using mass spectrometry after inhaling cannabis.

"We are excited to have Dr. Hasman join our Vancouver team as we prepare for trials using the patented FAIMS device with court accepted techniques of mass spectrometry," said Cannabix Technologies' Dr. Raj Attariwala. "His expertise in toxicology and forensic mass spec have been instrumental with government toxicology and forensic mass spec have been instrumental with government toxicology labs during the recent fentanyl crisis in BC and his skills will be invaluable as we prepare for trials with the Cannabix marijuana breathalyzer device."

Working Quickly to Deliver a Device to Law Enforcement

Cannabix Technologies has made tremendous progress over the past several months bringing its alpha version to a beta and beta 2.0 prototype. After preliminary testing on human subjects in March, the company announced that it would be further testing its prototypes by calibrating decay signal intensities with a refined breath collection component. The goal is to create a marijuana breathalyzer that can be used the same way as an alcohol breathalyzer.

In recent months, the company has substantially increased its testing ability with new equipment and staff joining the Vancouver operation. The scientific team has also been developing a new "front end" breath intake system while optimizing the performance, accuracy, and sensitivity of the prototypes. The upcoming scientific trials will edge Cannabix closer to bringing the innovative technology to market for law enforcement.

It's difficult to overstate the demand for such a device among law enforcement agencies across North America. Roadside breathalyzers would provide law enforcement with immediate feedback and it's already well understood by the general public and officers. At the moment, police must use invasive blood tests or ineffective mouth swabs as a proxy until this technology is perfected.

"The high resolving power of the FAIMS device with its capability for real-time detection of THC and its metabolic breakdown products will aid in establishing key metrics for measuring in-vivo THC metabolism and should permit detection capabilities similar to that of blood tests," added Dr. Attariwala. "The current human testing on the FAIMS based Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer has shown impressive results thus far."

