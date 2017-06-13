SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 --The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER),with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Valu Merchandisers Company (VMC), headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, is now distributing Alkaline88® water in the 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter 700ml and 500ml sizes. VMC is a subsidiary of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG).

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 31,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

AWG is the United States' largest cooperative food wholesaler. AWG and VMC operate an extensive distribution network of 11 highly efficient distribution centers, serving over 3,800 retail locations. AWG centers are located in Kansas City, KS; Springfield, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Goodlettsville, TN; Southaven, MS; Fort Worth, TX; Pearl River, LA; Norfolk, NE; and Kenosha, WI. In addition, VMC's main warehouses are in Memphis, TN, and Fort Scott, KS. These two warehouses are located within 450 miles of two of our premier Company-packing facilities, CFORCE Bottling (Navasota, Texas), and Grand Springs Bottling, (Alton, Virginia), which should make VMC an ideal new distributor for the Company.

"To accelerate our exposure to VMC customers, the Company will be attending VMC's annual Fall Food Show on August 9 and 10. Alkaline88® will be a featured Extreme Show Pricing (ESP) item at the show, a designation that is reserved for only 50 top-selling items at each show. We will be featured and supported by VMC and its team to ensure a successful launch," comments Richard A Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

About Valu Merchandisers Company Valu Merchandisers Company (VMC) is a subsidiary of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. based in Kansas City, Kansas. Their mission is to provide a cost effective general merchandise program, staffed by retail-oriented associates, which provide product and services at a lower cost than alternative suppliers, allowing their retailers to compete with all classes of trade. VMC provides general merchandise, health & beauty products, season merchandise and specialty food products to over 3,800 stores in 30 states. They also support a growing international retail base, including stores in the Caribbean, Central America & South America and the Middle East.

About Associated Wholesale Grocers Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 3,800 locations in 30 states from 11 full-line wholesale Divisions. The consolidated run-rate sales for AWG is $10 B. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, AWG also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, retail accounting, digital marketing services, military commissary supply, and AWG is a wholesale supply provider of health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international foods and pharmaceutical supply.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®'s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3147949



The Alkaline Water Company Inc.



WTER Investor Relations



IRTH Communications

Robert Haag

Managing Partner

866-976-4784

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com



