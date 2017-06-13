sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,428 Euro		+0,026
+1,85 %
WKN: A2AAD1 ISIN: US01643A2078 Ticker-Symbol: AWJA 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC1,428+1,85 %