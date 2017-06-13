CBD Products Market Becoming Hottest Segment of Cannabis Industry as Demand Continues to Explode

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the demand for CBD-based products explodes in the U.S. and continues to thrive across the globe, Cannabis-based companies race to develop and introduce the newest and higher quality products to capitalize on the momentum. Much like most of the cannabis and legal medical marijuana market, vendors and manufacturers focus on delivering a high degree of quality infused in their CBD-based products. Cannabis companies in the news or active in the markets this week include:Earth Science Tech, Inc.(OTC: ETST), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH),Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED.TO) (OTC: TWMJF), OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp (OTC: OWCP) and MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST), an innovative biotech company focused on cannabis CBD-based (industrial hemp), cannabinoid research and development, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices is pleased to announce its new wholly-owned subsidiary KannaBidioid Inc. to manufacture and distribute vapes/e-liquids and gummy edibles to target vape/smoke shops. After a successful May 2017, launch of ETST's new products: Strawberry Orange Blossom CBD oil, CBD Organic Chocolate line, and Pet CBD oil, ETST's management team came across an opportunity to step into the recreational vape/smoke space. Earth Science is excited to announce it will begin to formulate, produce and sell Kanna-infused cannabidiol (CBD) based e-liquids and gummy edibles, hence KannaBidioid, Inc. (KBD).Read this and more news for ETST athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/etst.html

Kanna (Sceletium tortuosum) is known to elevate mood, decrease anxiety, stress and tension, and suppress the appetite. In moderate doses, it induces euphoria and acts as a powerful stimulant, but can actually have a sedative effect in larger doses. "Kanna and CBD synergistically enhance one another, providing optimal relaxation, an uplifting sensation, enhanced focus, and help with nicotine addiction based on their properties," stated Dr. Michel Aube, ETST's CEO & CSO. Dr. Aube elaborates with, "CBD is a strong antioxidant that enhances well-being, among other properties, by reducing the oxidative stress produced by the human brain through its elevated metabolic activity. While Kanna might also have anxiolytic potential, as it modulates the biological activity of serotonin, the two together will significantly reduce anxiety as the Hemp Oil will create better physiological conditions for the biological activity of the Kanna extract. All together, the full spectrum of the Hemp Oil and full spectrum of the Kanna plant have the potential to better regulate the activity of serotonin, giving a more powerful sensation of satisfaction than any other plant extract used alone.

In other industry related developments and market activity:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) closed up on Monday afternoon with over 280,000 shares traded on the day. The company recently announced it will present at the Goldman Sachs 38th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on this Wednesday, 14 June at 11:20 a.m. (PDT) at the Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through GW's corporate website in the investor relations section from the investor's calendar of events page at http://www.gwpharm.com. A replay will be available soon after the live presentation.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED.TO) (OTC: TWMJF) closed up 2.55% at $8.04 on the TSX and up over 3% at $6.0356 on the OTC Market on Monday. Canopy Growth Corporation this month welcomed PUF Ventures Inc. (CSE: PUF), a London, Ontario-based late-stage ACMPR applicant, to the Tweed Main Street curated CraftGrow line. Pending a license to cultivate and sell cannabis products, PUF will become the fourth company to join CraftGrow. The program accelerates speed to market for newly licensed producers and provides brand and product exposure by selling partner products via http://www.tweedmainstreet.com to the market's largest group of actively registered customers.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp (OTCQB: OWCP) closed up 3.79% on Monday with just shy of 700,000 shares traded by the market close. OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., (collectively "OWC" or the "Company") conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWCP is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWCP research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions and led by internationally renowned investigators.

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT) recently announced strategic investment in High Times Holding Corporation, "High Times", the leading voice of the Cannabis Industry, in February 2017. As disclosed in MassRoots' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 22, 2017, MassRoots has made a strategic equity investment in High Times Holdings Corporation. Over the past forty years, High Times has built an iconic brand and business with innovative and forward-minded strategy at the front of the cannabis legalization movement. High Times maintains a portfolio of high-quality brands, including the Cannabis Cup and High Times Magazine, and a reputation for being at the leading edge of industry trends, information and news.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Earth Science Tech, Inc.by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

