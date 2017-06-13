Brand to demo innovative partner garments at OutDoor Friedrichshaften

Bemis Associates, bonding innovation and design partner to the world's leading sportswear, technical, lifestyle and luxury brands, will showcase its suite of Sewfree® Bonding solutions and examples of its partners' garments infused with Bemis technology at OutDoor Friedrichshafen.

Using Bemis' Sewfree Bonding solutions, industry-leading brands including Athos, Nike, and Adidas have been able to push the expectations of how a garment can look and perform in a complementary way from bonding challenging fabrics like nylon or natural fibers to infusing connective technology. Examples of these innovative, versatile garments will be on display for OutDoor attendees to learn more about.

"We want to show OutDoor attendees that future-of-fashion technology resides in the four walls of our exhibition booth," said Lacey Johnson, Global Brand Manager. "Our Sewfree bonding solutions, paired with Bemis' collaborative expertise, can help our partners create new and innovative garments, regardless of the design challenge at hand."

Partner garments on display (Hall A4, Stand 411) will include:

Adidas Ultimate Pant: For too long, waistbands have been too bulky. Sewfree construction enables the reduction of material and weight while eliminating distractions. With Flowfree® technology, athletes can stay cool and comfortable no matter how much they sweat.

Athos : A first-of-its kind application that communicates all of the body's movements through encapsulated fibers. Bemis' Sewfree technology keeps the important things dry.

: A first-of-its kind application that communicates all of the body's movements through encapsulated fibers. Bemis' Sewfree technology keeps the important things dry. Bemis Nylock Trak Zip: This fully-bonded jacket demonstrates a collection of applications that infuse technology and aesthetic into seams, pockets, cuffs and hems. Outwear garments can be lightweight, breathable and stretchable without any performance vs. aesthetic trade-off.

Nike Tech Fleece: Infuse Sewfree Bonding technology into natural fibers to create iconic looks without blocking the natural breathability and performance attributes of cotton and fleece.

For more information on Bemis, including tech specs and samples, please visit www.bemisworldwide.com, or contact us at letsbond@bemisworldwide.com or (978) 425-6761.

About Bemis Associates

At Bemis, we partner with the world's great technical, performance, luxury and lifestyle brands to design, create and construct cool stuff. Collaborating closely with designers and developers, we devise solutions to help make their products higher performance, lower profile and better fitting. For over a hundred years we have spanned the globe to work with clients seeking ways to go beyond the limits, to engineer imagination. We make your ideas happen. For more information on the company and its innovative line of seamless construction and Sewfree Bonding products, you can visit the company's website, Tumblr, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

