MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Omni Health, Inc., (OTC PINK: OMHE), a vertically integrated healthcare company with focus on pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering, announced today the roll out of Celeb Cream, anti-aging product line. Dr. Lawrence Samuels, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of OMHE, was the scientific engineer of the Celeb Cream original products. Celeb Cream is an all-in-one anti-aging complex with the most effective peptides clinically proven to reduce appearance of wrinkles. For more information on Celeb Cream visit www.celebcream.com.

Celeb Cream, Inc., expects to bring more than $2M in revenue to OMHE over the course of the next year, increasing OMHE projections for this fiscal year to more than $10M in revenue. Andrey Soloviev, OMHE Chief Executive Officer, stated, "When we acquired Malecon Pharmacy approximately one year ago, it was our intent then to bring Celeb Cream into the business. We just needed to wait for the right time to make it happen." The roll-up of Celeb Cream into OMHE was without any shareholder dilution.

Dr. Lawrence E. Samuels, the chief of dermatology at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis and a widely respected leader in his medical field, has been developing anti-aging, skin care, and hair care products since 1966. Dr. Samuels is a member of the teaching faculty at Washington University Medical School and he has provided expert dermatological care for more than three decades. He's a board-certified dermatologist and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

"This Celeb Cream addition will allow us to fast track Omni Health's entry into the anti-aging and specialty skincare industries, a highly profitable marketplace that we have targeted as one of the key growth areas," said Omni Health CEO Andrey Soloviev.

