OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) and The New Brunswick Health Research Foundation are investing a combined $1 million, $500,000 each over five years to establish a Health Research Chair in Cannabis at the University of New Brunswick (UNB).

The chair will focus on the study of biochemistry, medicinal use and pharmacology of cannabis. This research will expand UNB's commitment to research and innovation in the field of natural product and biomedical, health and life sciences - adding to its reputation as a leader in natural products' research.

"The Cannabis Health Research Chair is a key example of the university's commitment to discovery," says Dr. David Burns, Vice-President (Research), UNB. "We believe in the power of research to advance innovation within New Brunswick. With 75 per cent of the province's public funded research taking place at UNB, we're thrilled to play a central role."

Potential research areas for the chair include the analysis of existing cannabis literature, in order to understand inconsistencies and identify needs for future research; the biochemistry and medicinal chemistry analyses of cannabis; and preclinical pharmacology studies.

"Health research is instrumental in helping us find better ways to provide patient care in our province," says Health Minister Victor Boudreau. "This new Cannabis Research Chair will certainly provide crucial and innovative information on the use of cannabis as a medical treatment."

"We are honoured to invest with the New Brunswick Health Foundation in establishing a research chair at the University of New Brunswick as Tetra positions itself as a global leader in pharmaceutical cannabis," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma.

The recruitment and nomination process will be conducted at the University of New Brunswick for a tenured track faculty member. Funding for the chair is expected to start in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer of Tetra Bio-Pharma added: "Over the past few years, the province of New Brunswick has positioned itself on the forefront as global leaders in the development of cannabis products for health care. The Tetra team has partnered with the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation to help bring innovative cannabis-based therapies to patients. We have no doubt that when established, the work of this new chair will contribute significantly to this network by providing crucial information on the safety toward implementing new cannabis based products to practitioners working to help improve the quality of life for patients specifically living with chronic pain."

This research will expand the university's capacity to train, mentor and prepare undergraduate and graduate students to work effectively in botanical product research.

"The present Health Research Chair, the second one announced within a month, clearly signifies New Brunswick's intention to be at the forefront of cannabis research. This competitive Chair will further develop the science toward implementing proven and safe innovative cannabis-based therapies for the chronic treatment of various disorders (pain, PTSD, etc.)," says Dr. Bruno Battistini, President, CEO and Scientific Director of the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation.

"New Brunswick, with such entities as UNB, the NB Research and Productivity Council, and Tetra Bio-Pharma as the private sector partner, create a unique association, leveraging scientific and innovation expertise that will strongly address the clinical challenges introduced by the legalization and regulation of this natural product."

