MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received multiple Purchase Orders from Caltronics Communications Ltd ("Caltronics"), a leading Calgary based wireless communications provider for its Uniden® Cellular Boosters and its Uniden® Voyager device.

Founded in 1975, Caltronics Communications Ltd is an industry leader in the wireless communications sector offering sales, rentals, leading, installation and maintenance of wireless systems including cellular, two-way radios, GPD tracking/ GPS fleet management and firehall alerting systems. Caltronics is an approved Kenwood, Motorola, Telus, Globalstar and Iridium dealership.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, stated, "Caltronics Communications is an industry leader in providing customers with electronic communications for over 50 years and we are very pleased to be partnering with them to bring their customers up-to-date communication devices, replacing existing outdated LMR systems."

Siyata's Voyager device is the world's first 3G connected in-vehicle device that include fixed installation and hands-free dialling with external antennas for better cellular coverage. Siyata continues to penetrate a variety of jurisdictions and industries as companies upgrade their outdated software to Siyata's 3G enabled Voyager devices.

Siyata, through its Uniden portfolio of cellular boosters, is targeting a very large-scale market of users that experience weak cellular coverage in buildings and in remote locations where coverage is spotty. Caltornics, through its online presence and multiple partners are a consistent purchaser and reseller of its Uniden® cellular boosters and Voyager device.

Visit www.caltronics.ca to learn more about Caltronics Communicatiions Ltd.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

