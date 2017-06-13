The 2017 International Ashden Award for Increasing Energy Access will be handed out to Pamir Energy, the first public-private partnership in Tajikistan, for restoring 11 small hydro power plants and upgrading 4,300 km of old transmission and distribution facilities in eastern Tajikistan.
As a result, some 200,000 locals, i.e. 96% of households, are now supplied with 24-hour clean energy, while their average household energy cost are cut from around $98 to $15 per calendar month.
Moreover, since 2008, hydro power from this area has been provided to northern Afghan communities