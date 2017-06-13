Pamir Energy, a project company of the Geneva-based Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, has won a prestigious international award for bringing clean energy to eastern Tajikistan and northern Afghanistan.

The 2017 International Ashden Award for Increasing Energy Access will be handed out to Pamir Energy, the first public-private partnership in Tajikistan, for restoring 11 small hydro power plants and upgrading 4,300 km of old transmission and distribution facilities in eastern Tajikistan.

As a result, some 200,000 locals, i.e. 96% of households, are now supplied with 24-hour clean energy, while their average household energy cost are cut from around $98 to $15 per calendar month.

Moreover, since 2008, hydro power from this area has been provided to northern Afghan communities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...