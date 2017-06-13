NEW YORK, 2017-06-13 14:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, a leading life sciences-focused investor relations consultancy, announced today the eighth placement of a female executive to a life sciences company board as part of their Board Placement Initiative (BPI). LifeSci Advisors launched BPI last year with the goal of connecting female executives in the life sciences industry with companies looking for board candidates. The company is pleased to share that Patricia S. Andrews, CEO of Boston Biomedical, has joined the Board of Directors of GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer and sickle cell disease. Ms. Andrews' placement marks the eighth successful connection made by the program in less than a year, with LifeSci Advisors looking to match more candidates in the coming months.



"I'm honored to serve on the Board of Directors of GlycoMimetics, which has impressed me with its management team and very promising pipeline of treatments targeting some of today's most serious medical challenges in oncology," said Ms. Andrews. "I believe these clinical assets have potential in areas of high unmet need and should be quickly advanced towards commercialization. I would like to thank LifeSci Advisors for facilitating this introduction."



Ms. Andrews was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Boston Biomedical in April of this year. Since joining the company in 2013, Ms. Andrews has been a key driving force leading all aspects of commercial operations and medical affairs. Before joining Boston Biomedical, Ms. Andrews served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Incyte, a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company, where she led the transition from a clinical-stage research and development organization to a successful commercial enterprise, with the launch of its first-in-class, first-in-disease orphan oncology product, Jakafi®. Prior to Incyte, Ms. Andrews spent 17 years at Pfizer, culminating in her role as Vice President and General Manager of the U.S. Oncology Business Unit, a $900 million portfolio of products in colorectal cancer, breast cancer and renal cell carcinoma. Ms. Andrews received her MBA from the University of Michigan and a BA from Brown University.



"Pat has an incredible depth of experience as an operational leader and as a commercial development expert in the oncology treatment space," said Michael Rice, Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors. "The GlycoMimetics Board of Directors will benefit greatly from her insight and expertise, and we are thrilled that LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative has been able to play a role in facilitating this appointment. It is our hope that our Board Placement Initiative will continue to support women in our industry and make the life sciences industry a more diverse and inclusive space."



"It's an asset to our Board and GlycoMimetics as a whole to be able to leverage Pat's commercial experience in oncology," said Rachel King, CEO of GlycoMimetics. "Her track record of leadership in transitioning other companies to the commercial stage will be particularly helpful to us as we continue to advance our pipeline. I'd like to thank LifeSci Advisors for its Board Placement Initiative, which assisted in helping to identify several outstanding candidates, including Pat."



LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative is accepting resumes from interested candidates and referrals on an ongoing basis. Resumes or open board seat positions can be sent to boarddiversity@lifesciadvisors.com. You can find out more information about BPI and LifeSci Advisors' commitment to board diversity by visiting www.lifesciadvisors.com/board-diversity-initiatives.



About LifeSci Advisors, LLC: LifeSci Advisors, LLC (www.lifesciadvisors.com) is a unique investor relations consultancy founded to provide companies in the life sciences a comprehensive solution to investor communications and outreach. With a local presence in New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, London, Geneva and Tel Aviv, the firm provides the highest quality service for its clients through its deep sector specialization. Our roster of PhDs enables us to better understand our clients' R&D, regulatory, and commercial strategy, and our team of capital markets, investor relations, and public relations specialists help our clients effectively communicate to the marketplace. This combination of life sciences, capital markets, and investor relations competencies allows us to provide a valuable and highly differentiated service offering to our clients.



About LifeSci Partners: LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com) is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting services in the areas of investor relations, corporate communications, public relations and capital markets advisory. Combining deep domain expertise in the life sciences and decades of experience in capital markets and public relations, we deliver unparalleled services to life sciences companies globally. LifeSci Partners has a physical presence in New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, London, Geneva and Tel Aviv.



For further information, please contact: Michael Rice Founding Partner LifeSci Advisors, LLC (646) 597-6979 mrice@lifesciadvisors.com