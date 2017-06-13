MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX) - Microsofts neue Surface-Modelle sind ab diesem Mittwoch deutschlandweit verfügbar. Neben dem Microsoft Store und dem Fachhandel würden sie auch in ausgewählten Geschäften von Gravis erhältlich sein, kündigte Microsoft an. Bekannt ist der Online- und Filial-Händler vor allem durch den Verkauf von Apple -Produkten und entsprechendem Zubehör. In den vergangenen Wochen hatte Microsoft seine neuen Geräte Surface Pro, Surface Laptop und Surface Studio vorgestellt. Alle Modelle sollen mit unterschiedlichen Formfaktoren und Funktionsausstattung auf das produktive Arbeiten und kreative Aufgaben ausgerichtet sein. Der Softwarekonzern will mit den Geräten aus eigener Produktion neue Impulse im angespannten PC-Markt setzen./gri/DP/fbr

