MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX) - Microsofts neue Surface-Modelle sind ab
diesem Mittwoch deutschlandweit verfügbar. Neben dem Microsoft
ISIN US0378331005 US5949181045
AXC0138 2017-06-13/14:39
BrancheSoftware
AktienmarktNASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX) - Microsofts neue Surface-Modelle sind ab
diesem Mittwoch deutschlandweit verfügbar. Neben dem Microsoft
ISIN US0378331005 US5949181045
AXC0138 2017-06-13/14:39
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:55
|Früherer Microsoft-Deutschlandchef soll neuer Bitkom-Präsident werden: Thorsten Dirks, amtierender Präsident ...
|Thorsten Dirks, amtierender Präsident des IT-Branchenverbands Bitkom, wird bei der für Dienstag geplanten Wahl nicht erneut antreten. Das berichtet die WirtschaftsWoche.Stattdessen haben sich die Mitglieder...
► Artikel lesen
|14:39
|Microsofts neue Surface-Modelle in Deutschland verfügbar
|MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX) - Microsofts neue Surface-Modelle sind ab
diesem Mittwoch deutschlandweit verfügbar. Neben dem Microsoft
Store und dem Fachhandel würden sie auch in
ausgewählten Geschäften...
► Artikel lesen
|14:16
|Oblong Industries Announces New Features for Mezzanine / First Look at InfoComm 2017 for Touch Annotation; Skype for Business Added to Growing List of Integrations and Capabilities
|LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Oblong Industries, Inc., the pioneer of interactive spatial computing environments for the new era of collaborative work, will demonstrate this...
► Artikel lesen
|14:13
|Investment-Idee Microsoft stellt neue Xbox vor
► Artikel lesen
|14:07
|Xbox chief says One S will sell more units next year than One X
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|62,58
|+1,07 %