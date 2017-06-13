

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Producer Price Index of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Final Demand for May will be released at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. Economists are looking for consensus of 0.1 percent, while the prior PPI-FD was 0.5 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the euro, it dropped against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.1218 against the euro, 110.01 against the yen, 0.9669 against the franc and 1.2735 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



