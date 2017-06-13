FTE Networks, Inc.: FTE Networks Awarded Contract Valued Up to $1.5 Million by a Fortune 2016 Global 500 Telecom Company

One Year Project in Midwest Will Build Out Data Network

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / FTE Networks, Inc. (OTCQX: FTNW) (FTE or the Company), a leading network infrastructure solutions provider in the technology and communications industries, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by a Fortune 2016 Global 500 telecom company for Inside Plant work. This contract with a major telecommunications network integrator, is potentially valued up to $1.5 million over the next twelve months. Work is expected to commence in the second half of 2017.

According to Michael Palleschi, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTE, the project, at a major single-tenant commercial facility in the Midwest, includes significant cabling work and installation of distributed antenna systems (DAS), an in-building wireless solution.

"The growth momentum that FTE is experiencing in our Inside Plant work reflects our ability to consistently deliver high-quality work throughout all aspects of a project," Mr. Palleschi said. "Our services and deployment techniques represent a clear differentiator for us in the marketplace, and we're seeing continued strong interest in our offering among top-tier telecom companies. This particular client is a Fortune 2016 Global 500 company we've worked with previously. They chose to work with us again because of their first-hand experience of the peerless quality of our services, our performance, our transparency and our commitment to deadlines.

