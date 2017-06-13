sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,849 Euro		-0,179
-0,94 %
WKN: 905979 ISIN: CA82028K2002 Ticker-Symbol: SWC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,008
19,393
15:07
19,01
19,387
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC18,849-0,94 %