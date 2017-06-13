Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2017) - Quadron Cannatech Corporation (CSE: QCC) (the "Company" or "Quadron") announces the completion of its next generation extraction and processing facility which incorporates Quadron's latest proprietary CO 2 extraction technology.

Rosy Mondin, President and CEO of Quadron commented, "The deployment of this advanced research and development facility provides Quadron with the necessary tools and environment required for the advancements of automated solutions and processes. Such research is imperative to the continued development of Quadron's intellectual property, and is highly complementary to the sale of our custom-branded accessories business. We anticipate these two verticals to provide recurring revenues and rapidly grow in tandem in the second half of 2017 and beyond."

Engaging in research to continuously update and modernize Quadron's line of extraction equipment and methodologies gives Quadron a leading-edge advantage. This on-going R&D will help generate new revenue opportunities and market growth for Quadron as its product and service offerings expand to a variety of markets and industries, and address the emerging needs of authorized cannabis industry participants, patients, growers, processors, and manufacturers.

Consumption data from legalized jurisdictions is trending away from dried cannabis to cannabis oil and oil-based products which are consumed in a variety of ways. Delivery of this oil is done using different types of hardware (such as vapor pens) and other means of consumption (such as capsules). Quadron, being a leader of innovation, automation and oil extraction of cannabis is well positioned to capture this growing mega trend of oil consumption in the cannabis industry.

The move towards extract-based products also supports public health policies that provide for safer and more discreet alternatives to combustion-based methods of cannabis consumption.

About Quadron: Quadron focuses on ancillary equipment, products and services for the authorized cannabis industry, providing automated extraction and processing solutions, and sales of end user delivery solutions such as vape pens, capsules and other safer consumption solutions for patients.

