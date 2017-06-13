

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) Tuesday announced its plan for 400 job cuts at its corporate offices, support functions and field operations globally. The majority of these positions are related to the corporate workforce at its headquarters in Hoffman Estates. The company also plans store closures that already initiated last week. These actions are part of its strategic restructuring program previously disclosed.



Since the beginning of the fiscal year, Sears Holdings has actioned nearly $1.0 billion in annualized cost savings to date and is on track to deliver $1.25 billion in annualized savings.



The company said it will continue to take all necessary action to drive improvements in its organization to achieve its profitability objective with a greater focus on Best Members, Best Categories and Best Stores.



Sears also plans paydown of approximately $418 million of term loans outstanding under its revolving credit facility and extension of the maturity of $400 million of our $500 million 2016 Secured Loan Facility up to twelve months. It has entered into an agreement with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to annuitize $515 million of pension liability to reduce the overall size of the its pension plan, future cost volatility and plan administrative expenses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX