

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an increase in prices for services offsetting a drop in fuel prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices were flat in the month of May.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand was unchanged in May after climbing by 0.5 percent in April. Economists had expected the index to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices rose by 0.3 percent in May following a 0.4 percent increase In April. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



