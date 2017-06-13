NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com), NFV & Carrier SDN Event (https://tmt.knect365.com/nfv-and-carrier-sdn/) has joined forces with KNect365 to deliver two days packed with keynotes and panels featuring the most up-to-date information on network deployments, service successes, operations challenges and standards/open source dilemmas.

Set for Sept. 27-28 in Denver, NFV & Carrier SDN showcases industry thought leaders from across service provider segments -- telecom, CLEC, cable and OTT -- to discuss the progress and challenges of notable industry trends, including the state of NFV/SDN deployment and co-opetition, interoperability, open source efforts, strategic approaches to managed SD-WANs, making VNFs cloud native and more. NFV & Carrier SDN also features a demo area, networking opportunities and insights from expert speakers and Heavy Reading's principal and senior analysts, including:

Jim Hodges, Principal Analyst, Cloud & Security, Heavy Reading

Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Optical Networking & Transport, Heavy Reading

Roz Roseboro, Senior Analyst, Telco Data Center, Heavy Reading





"At NFV & Carrier SDN, the industry's leading experts converge to debate not only the technology key to the software-defined future, but also the critical business drivers surrounding the communication industry's transformation to a virtualized environment," says Carol Wilson, NFV & Carrier SDN conference chair and Light Reading editor-at-large. "Service providers must act fast in navigating business challenges and opportunities for security, internal operations, process automation, the optical network evolution and the role of open source. NFV & Carrier SDN provides industry leaders with the must-have knowledge to capitalize on the business case for the software-driven ecosystem."

The NFV & Carrier SDN Event is sponsored by headline sponsor Huawei; super platinum sponsors ADVA Optical Networking and VMware; platinum sponsor Netscout; gold sponsors Agema, Big Switch Networks, Cumulus Networks, Metaswitch, SevOne, Sonus and Versa Networks; demo sponsors Azul Systems, Trend Micro, RAD and SDN Essentials; and partner summit sponsor Intel.

Speaking, sponsorship, panel and partner opportunities are available. For more information, contact events@lightreading.com.

To view the full NFV & Carrier SDN, agenda, click here. To register to attend, click here.

