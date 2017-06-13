MEDFORD, OR and LA JOLLA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Rogue Valley Microdevices, a full-service precision MEMS foundry, and AerNos, an innovator in nano gas sensors, announced a strategic partnership to manufacture ultra-miniature gas sensors that are small and affordable enough to use in mobile devices, wearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices for smart city and smart home initiatives.

AerNos gas sensors offer significant advantages over the gas sensors currently available in the market. In addition to their small size, low power, and affordability, AerNos gas sensors can detect multiple gases simultaneously, a major improvement over competitors that can detect just one-two gases. Capable of measuring at parts per billion (ppb) levels, AerNos gas sensors are extremely accurate, offering product developers a state-of-the-art solution at a form factor that will help make personal environmental monitoring accessible to all.

AerNos's MEMS-based 3 mm x 3 mm sensor chip leverages innovations in AerCNT technology, using hybrid nanostructures to simultaneously detect specific gases such as nitrogen oxides, ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, methane, formaldehyde, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The AerNos technology has the potential to transform the way that air quality is measured in both indoor and outdoor environments.

"From the food we eat to the water we drink, detecting potentially harmful levels of contaminants is becoming increasingly important," said Jessica Gomez, founder and CEO, Rogue Valley Microdevices. "Monitoring the air we breathe is equally vital but also more challenging because air quality can vary from home to home, between floors of a building or between different manufacturing environments. AerNos has embraced that challenge to offer ultra-miniaturized gas sensor technology that can monitor air quality on an individual level. Small, low-power, and affordable, AerNos gas sensors provide a path toward personalized environmental monitoring. We are delighted to partner with AerNos in manufacturing their nano gas sensor technology for high-volume applications."

"AerNos nano gas sensors are designed for high-volume manufacturing using proprietary multi-stage manufacturing processes," said Sundip Doshi, founder and CEO, AerNos. "The foundation of our nano technology utilizes MEMS fabrication techniques on silicon coupled with precise deposition of molecular formulations at a wafer level. Rogue Valley Microdevices has been a fantastic technology partner, supporting us at all levels. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as we continue to break new ground in developing MEMS-based gas-sensing solutions."

About Aernos

AerNos, Inc. develops application-specific nano gas sensors based on its breakthrough and proprietary AerCNT Technology to detect harmful gases in the environment. AerNos nano gas sensors are designed to be easily integrated into consumer and commercial product lines such as standalone monitoring devices, non-stationary devices (drones, industrial robots, construction equipment, etc.), modes of transportation, wearables, smartphones, and the IoT. For more information, please visit www.AerNos.com or email: media@AerNos.com.

About Rogue Valley Microdevices

Rogue Valley Microdevices is a full-service precision MEMS foundry that combines state-of-the-art process modules with the engineering expertise to go seamlessly from custom design to manufacturing. Specializing in MEMS and biomedical device manufacturing -- including microfluidics and lab-on-chip platforms -- Rogue Valley Microdevices offers a flexible equipment set and smaller batch sizes, playing a critical role in the commercial MEMS manufacturing ecosystem.

Rogue Valley Microdevices also maintains the broadest and most comprehensive set of wafer services commercially available -- with over 50 unique dielectric and conductive thin films and all services performed in its own class 100 cleanroom. For more information, please visit: www.roguevalleymicrodevices.com and follow us on Twitter: @RVMicrodevices.

Rogue Valley Microdevices and the Rogue Valley Microdevices logo are registered trademarks of Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

