GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- zvelo, the leading provider of content categorization and malicious detection data services for web pages, devices and traffic, today announced the immediate availability of the Invalid Traffic (IVT) dataset.

zvelo's subscription-based IVT data service provides a continuous feed of IPs that support non-human traffic -- including traffic from data centers, web crawlers, fake crawlers, and malicious bots. Armed with this knowledge, buy-side and sell-side platforms can engage in pre-bid blocking of any websites engaging in behavior known to be fraudulent. Publishers can also take advantage of the IVT dataset to eliminate non-human traffic coming to their websites.

"By providing exceptionally granular and comprehensive knowledge into undesirable traffic sources, advertisers can eliminate wasting budget on impressions that do not reach a worthwhile audience," said Cordell BaanHofman, Vice President of Business Development, zvelo. "Fraud continues to plague digital advertising, but DSPs, SSPs, and publishers are now able to receive unparalleled, accurate, and continuous insight with the Invalid Traffic dataset. By improving campaign performance and providing protection from bot traffic, the IVT dataset is designed to offer a fast return on investment."

"Having participated in a pre-launch installation of zvelo's IVT dataset, we are continually impressed with the quality and completeness of this service," said Ezra Pierce, CEO of Avocet, a demand-side platform for digital advertising. "The IVT dataset is now a critical component of our fraud protection strategy, and is individually responsible for blocking more than 250,000,000 invalid requires every day. It's reassuring to know we have a like-minded technological partner in the fight against ad fraud."

The general availability of the IVT dataset is the third of three complementary services released this year to improve digital ad transparency and curb wasteful spending. zvelo introduced its free bot detection service in January, which is now used by 50 DSPs and SSPs (representing hundreds of advertisers and publishers). zvelo also recently unveiled its Comprehensive Page-Level Traffic dataset, an industry-first solution for pinpointing non-human and low-quality web traffic down to specific web pages. Customers can either use the IVT dataset as a standalone service or in conjunction with zvelo's additional ad fraud prevention solutions.

zvelo's IVT dataset is priced through a monthly flat fee and variable CPM, based on usage.

About zvelo, Inc.

As a leading provider of content categorization and malicious detection data services for web pages, devices and traffic, zvelo is the trusted partner for the market's preeminent ad tech, network security, and mobile service provider/subscriber analytics vendors. zvelo solves a diverse range of business needs including providing the foundational datasets for web filtering, parental controls, brand safety, contextual targeting, subscriber analytics, and ad fraud prevention.

zvelo, headquartered just outside of Denver, is committed to providing the market's highest quality data products and best responsiveness. The company has additional offices in the Philippines and Florida.