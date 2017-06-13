DOVER, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Today, Baggizmo Wiseward launches as the world's smartest and most technologically advanced bi-fold wallet, acting as an individual's best defense against today's advanced hackers, pickpockets and our own forgetful minds. The combination of contemporary design, premium materials and advanced technology results in stylish and practical wallet for the modern man and woman.

With technology developed in-house to guarantee top quality, Baggizmo Wiseward features multiple layers of protection never seen before in a wallet, like a UV light to identity counterfeit bills and a magnet sensor that notifies the user when the wallet is opened or closed, protecting against theft. Baggizmo Wiseward also has additional security enhancements including location tracking, RFID protection and more.

"With today's advanced hackers and scammers, your wallet should be as secure as any other device that holds sensitive, personal information," said Ladislav Juric, CEO and founder of Baggizmo. "We are all sensitive to theft or loss because we keep our credit cards and personal documents in our wallets, and even the idea of losing them makes us nervous. After analyzing security aspects that could be improved in a wallet, we created an option that merges the most advanced security features available with a fashion-forward design we know consumers want."

Baggizmo Wiseward's mobile app connects to the wallet via Bluetooth to keep users connected to their most valued possessions. Through the app, users can access and personalize the wallet's features, including geolocation, proximity detection, sound the alarm and enable alerts if the wallet is misplaced or stolen.

Baggizmo Wiseward's features include:

protects up to 10 cards against electronic pickpocketing that's used to steal information from credit cards, driver's licenses, passports and more Gyroscope, Accelerometer and Magnet Sensor tells the user if the wallet's location has changed, has been dropped or is being opened by a third party, preventing loss and pickpocketing

Alarm sounds when activated via phone to locate a misplaced wallet or scare off thieves

RGB LED lamps light the wallet's contents in various colors for better viewing in dark settings and can be customized in the Baggizmo Wiseward app

Wireless Charging means there's no need to carry a wall charger, simply rest your Baggizmo Wiseward, equipped with a long-lasting battery, on any Qi wireless charging system

NFC Chip allows users to store personal information in the wallet, like the code to get into a garage or office building





Crafted in Croatia with innovative, eco-friendly Italian materials, Baggizmo Wiseward is available in six Italian influenced designs with high-quality textures and styles for both men and women. A redesign of the classic bi-fold, Baggizmo Wiseward boast durability while still being soft to the touch, and unlike its competitors, its slim design allows it to remain thin and foldable, even when filled with cards and currency, making it easy to fit into a pocket or small compartment.

Baggizmo Wiseward is available for pre-order for $89 in jet black, true blue, cardinal red, sandy beige, noble blue and vintage brown in tweed. To pre-order, visit http://baggizmo.me/wiseward/.

About Baggizmo

Founded by Ladislav Juric, Baggizmo began with a need to carry everyday gadgets in a bag that kept them organized, safe and wasn't bulky. After an accident that crushed his tablet, Juric and his team designed the Baggizmo bag to protect other gadget lovers from ever having to sacrifice another device. After a successful launch, the team is launching the Baggizmo Wiseward wallet, the smartest wallet available to keep personal information safe without sacrificing budget or style.

For more on Baggizmo Wiseward, visit Baggizmo.me/Wiseward.

