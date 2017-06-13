NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Capital Link's 4th Annual Dissect ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and Bats Global Markets.

Institutional investors, financial advisors and RIAs can attend the Forum at no cost. The event has been approved for 6 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits by the CFP Board and IMCA.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum will feature industry leaders who through a series of panel discussions deep dive into critical topics related to the trends, developments and outlook of ETFs while reviewing major investment strategies using ETFs.

Capital Link's Dissect ETFs Forum is designed to provide an interactive platform to combine rich educational and informational content with extensive marketing and networking opportunities.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager & Chairman - Davis Advisors

REGISTRATION

For more information and to register please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: http://forums.capitallink.com/etf/2017/index.html.

ACTIVELY MANAGED VS. SMART BETA PANEL

Moderator:

Alison Williams, Senior Analyst, Global Asset Managers - Bloomberg Intelligence

Panelists:

Dodd Kittsley, Director - Davis Advisors (NASDAQ: DUSA) (NASDAQ: DFNL) (NASDAQ: DWLD)

Matt Goulet, Vice President, Sector and ETF Investment Strategy - Fidelity Investments (NYSE Arca: FBND) (NYSE Arca: FDRR)

Mo Haghbin, Head of Product, Beta Solutions - OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (NYSE Arca: RWL) (NYSE Arca: RWJ)

CHASING HIGH YIELD PANEL

Panelists:

Jay Hatfield, President - Infrastructure Capital Advisors; Portfolio Manager - InfraCAP (NYSE Arca: AMZA) (NYSE Arca: PFFR)

Jeremy Held, CFA, CFP, Director of Research & Investment Strategy - ALPS Portfolio Solutions (NYSE Arca: AMLP) (NYSE Arca: SDOG)

Tim Seymour, Managing Director - Triogem Asset Management; Panelist - CNBC's "Fast Money"

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

The Forum targets institutional investors, financial advisors, registered investment advisors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors.

FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange -- Bats Global Markets

LEAD SPONSORS: Davis Advisors

SPONSORS: ALPs -- ETF Securities -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors -- SummerHaven Investment Management -- Teucrium Trading LLC

MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge -- Barron's -- ETFdb.com -- Hedge Fund Alert -- Investor's Business Daily -- Jobs in ETFs -- Seeking Alpha

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: QWAFAFEW

