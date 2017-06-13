TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- AppSwarm, Corp (OTC PINK: SWRM) a company that focuses on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, has announced the acquisition of the cutting-edge Virtual Reality game, Komandir from prolific Russian development company Shooterboy Entertainment www.shooterboy.com. The games are available in the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store. You can download and play the games here: A video is available to watch in the Google Play store.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shooterboy.warkomandir.vr&hl=en

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/komandir/id1237533890?mt=8

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc. stated, "With a keen focus on VR and AR we thought it opportunistic to acquire such a refined and graphics intense virtual reality experience. Komandir in Russian means commander. The commander of the platoon is the only survivor, who is trying to break through an ambush, shoot enemies, explode tanks and experience a full battle scene. Since VR is such a hot commodity, and just in its infant stages, we will be charging for the game as one of our revenue sources. This is a testament to just how quickly gamers are moving to VR and are willing to pay for their experience."

In a new Virtual Reality Industry Report, Greenlight Insights forecasts continued VR industry growth in the short term, with annual accelerated growth creating a major global content marketplace by 2021. In its new Virtual Reality Industry Report: Spring 2017, Greenlight Insights forecasts total virtual reality revenues to reach $7.2 billion globally by the end of 2017, of which, head-mounted displays (HMDs) will account for $4.7 billion.

Anticipating continuing growth in the short term, Greenlight Insights expects the VR industry to grow into a major global marketplace by 2021, reaching $74.8 billion in global revenues, driven in part by the increased spending in several enterprise sectors and in location-based entertainment (LBE) industry. Source ~ Road To VR

