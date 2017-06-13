SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) (the Company), announces today increased revenue and a new retail website launch scheduled for June 30, 2017. The company is building a fulfillment warehouse in Montana to serve the US sales market.

Matt Scott, Director, stated, "The Company has scheduled their retail launch for the end of June 2017. This includes a new retail website with B4B features to allow streamlined purchase and accounting systems for our customers. The new website will interact with our future warehouse fulfillment center to be based in Montana. According to the American Pet Products Association 2017 report, the US Veterinary market size in 2016 was $66B and is estimated at $69B for 2017. The veterinary supplies revenues represented $14B in 2016. This is about 21% of the total US market. Our company analysts project $10M in sales by 2019 which is only about 1% of the total US supplies market. In addition, we are introducing Cannabis based treatment alternatives for pets. This will open dual-revenue channels for the company into the prescription market."

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

