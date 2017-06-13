SAN ANTONIO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, Inc. ("Shift8"), has entered into a Value-Added Reseller ("VAR") agreement with First Service Technology ("FST") to serve the Kindergarten through 12th Grade (K-12) Education, along with the City and County Governments market in Texas.

FST, headquartered in San Antonio, with offices in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, delivers innovative, value-added technology and security solutions throughout the Texas K-12 Education, City, County and Commercial Markets. FST specializes in Physical Security (Access Control, Video Surveillance, Alarm Management), VoIP telephony and full-spectrum Information technology needs for school districts, city and county governments. FST products and professional services add value to the education market by increasing a school district's operational capabilities while supporting their educational infrastructure, information technology plans, IP communications platform and security management systems. As a certified VAR for numerous best-in-class product offerings, FST can design a solution for school districts of any size and scope.

Shift8 provides its Partners like FST with a go-to-market capability for delivering cloud communication solutions. Shift8's VAR program targets PBX Vendors, Information Technology ("IT") Services firms, Managed Service Providers, and Systems Integrators that lack a cloud telephony infrastructure, but have an embedded customer base in need of Internet-based telephony services. Shift8s' all-in-one cloud telephony platform and global VoIP network transforms its VARs' business by allowing these Partners to profitably sell and deploy end-to-end solutions. The Company's VAR solution includes every component required to roll out a robust and reliable cloud telephony system, including a 'Quote-to-Cash' order management and billing system that can be private-labeled by its Partners.

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, commented, "Securing FST as a market Partner with specialization in the Education and local Government sector is a big win for us. The sales-cycle for entry into this vertical market is a long and arduous path with very few companies succeeding. This is a mutually-beneficial relationship with Shift8 delivering a cloud communication solution that FST can immediately sell and deploy, allowing for rapid entry by Shift8 into a lucrative market with tremendous growth potential."

Calvin Womack, CEO of FST, stated, "Team FST is known for delivering innovative and proven IT, security and communication solutions to the Gov-Ed market. We feel very strongly about the Shift8 cloud telephony offering as the most comprehensive and affordable solution for our customers, and we are excited to have them as our partner. There is no doubt that the Shift8 Team is dedicated, knowledgeable and at the cutting-edge of cloud-based IP communications."

Digerati is a publicly-traded holding company, with a track record of launching and managing successful subsidiary operations, and is a multi-year recipient of Deloitte's Fast500 and Fast50 Awards, for recognition as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Through its subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, efficient, and cost effective communication solutions, including fully-hosted IP/PBX, VoIP transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered Only in the Cloud™, on its carrier grade network. Former subsidiaries include ATSI Communications, Inc., an international telecommunications operator serving emerging markets throughout Mexico and Latin America, as well as GlobalSCAPE, Inc., an Internet software company trading on the NYSE that specializes in secure file transfer through its popular utility, CuteFTP. Other subsidiaries included a global VoIP carrier and oilfield service businesses operating in the Bakken Shale. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Jack Eversull

The Eversull Group

(972) 571-1624

(214) 469-2361 fax

Email Contact



