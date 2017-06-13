Shure Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award in the Professional and Commercial Microphones Market

Shure has demonstrated the ability to identify, prioritize, and pursue emerging growth opportunities as well as lead the market in innovation

SANTA CLARA, California, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shure has emerged as the winner in the highly competitive Company of the Year category at the 2017 Excellence in Best Practices Awards. Shure has blazed trails in the microphone market with its visionary strategy and execution excellence, capturing more than 40 percent of the share of the North American market. It has established strong brand equity by determinedly pursuing innovation for more than 90 years, addressing previously unmet customer needs, and developing a diversified portfolio that targets key trends.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2r20vLH

Among Shure's many notable audio industry triumphs since 1925, the most cited ones are:

The Unidyne® Model 55 microphone, which became the most recognized microphone in the world

A contract to supply the U.S. armed forces with microphones during World War II; the T-17B became the most widely-used audio device by the U.S. Army and Navy

The 55S, a variant of the original Unidyne model that became known as the Elvis mic, due to Elvis Presley's preference for it

preference for it The M3D, the world's first stereo phonograph cartridge

The Vagabond System, one of the first wireless microphone systems for performers

The SM57, the main lectern microphone for all U.S. presidents since Lyndon B. Johnson

The iconic Shure SM58®, the microphone of choice for music performance worldwide

The Axient® Wireless System, the world's first with intelligent hardware and software to detect and avoid interference

Over the decades, Shure has launched numerous innovative wired and wireless microphone products, conferencing systems, audio processors, earphones, headphones and software systems, expanding its footprint both nationally and globally. Significantly, it is the most purchased brand among institutions, enterprises, houses of worship, and live events' sound contractors, as well as a leading brand in theatres, broadcast, and studios.

Shure has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of customer and market trends. One of the key Mega Trends that it has been able to tap optimally is wireless connectivity. Its success in harnessing the power of this Mega Trend resulted in the industry transitioning to digital wireless technology. The company also offers alternatives in the unlicensed 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) spectrum.

The company's wireless microphones address user needs and environments across all price and performance tiers. Its premium lines, such as Axient® and UHF-R®, are used in live concert venues and television shows, as well as for special event broadcasts such as the Super Bowl, the GRAMMY® Awards and U.S. political conventions.

The company received a special GRAMMY® for its technical contribution to the music industry in 2003, and amassed unpaid endorsements from more than 500 artists, including A-listers. To ensure superior customer satisfaction and loyalty, Shure offers not only superior product support and expert advice, but also various product incentives and promotions.

"Recognizing the unique needs of millennial content creators and studio recorders following the social media explosion, Shure designed relevant microphone solutions and educational modules with a distinguished set of products and a variety of deployment methods and service levels," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal Alaa Saayed. "Due to this desire to keep pace with evolving trends, Shure continues to be perceived as a provider of superior audio technologies and solid customer support."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Shure Incorporated

Founded in 1925, Shure Incorporated (www.shure.com) is widely acknowledged as the world's leading manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics. Over the years, the Company has designed and produced many high-quality professional and consumer audio products that have become legendary for performance, reliability, and value. Shure's diverse product line includes world-class wired microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear personal monitoring systems, conferencing and discussion systems, networked audio systems, award-winning earphones and headphones, and top-rated phonograph cartridges. Today, Shure products are the first choice whenever audio performance is a top priority.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. The Company also has regional sales and marketing headquarters in Eppingen, Germany, and Hong Kong, China, with more than 30 additional manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com