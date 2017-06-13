Frost & Sullivan Commends Omnify Software for Developing Empower, a Comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management Platform for the Medical Devices Industry

Empower performs as the industry's most configurable, affordable, scalable, customer-centric, and open-integration PLM platform

SANTA CLARA, California, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the product lifecycle management (PLM) market for the mid-sized medical devices industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Omnify Software with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership. Omnify Software's Empower 7.0 PLM delivers the industry's best value as a truly modular product that offers a scaled approach in terms of functionality, size, and pricing. The system's comprehensive functionalities, along with extreme ease of use, have helped small to mid-sized medical device manufacturers design safe, innovative, and compliant products.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520972/Omnify_Software_Award.jpg

Omnify's end-to-end PLM solution comprises bill of material (BOM), engineering change management (ECM), document management, quality/corrective and preventative action (CAPA) management, project management, training record management, manufacturing process management (MPM), product configuration, and compliance management. Customers can cherry pick the functionalities they need as well as choose to deploy them in either a hosted/cloud environment or on their own servers, on-premises.

"Empower is a customer-centric solution with an open-integration platform that addresses industry needs through a unique combination of features such as security, simplified integration, a design upload wizard, interface with online component database providers, and MPM/BOM routing module enhancements," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Sankara Narayanan. "This technology platform expedites deployment from months to weeks, and continues to expand deployment options to support easy migration."

Omnify's Empower 7.0 PLM features an intuitive user interface (UI) with slide-out panels, streamlined forms (single page), and theme capabilities (vertical and role-based themes). While customers can set a default template, they also have the option to use a particular theme such as quality/CAPA management, and the UI will reorganize depending on the identified target market and the end user's typical role. In addition to the UI, customers have options at the schema level; therefore, the biggest value of the Empower 7.0 PLM solution is the ease with which the system can be configured to meet an individual company's unique needs.

To facilitate seamless coordination, connectivity, scalability, and integration across different enterprise systems, Omnify rebuilt its entire communication framework based on representational state transfer (REST) services. Furthermore, it enhanced one of its key features, the MPM/BOM routing module, which allows shop floor users to obtain a holistic view of the individual steps required for a particular procedure on the floor as well as provides them with direct access to drawings and documents.

Omnify presents a complete portfolio of services, including training, development, consulting, implementation, and technical support. Its efficient resource pool delivers consulting, implementation, and validation services with unmatched industry expertise, enabling the company to devise a 100%-fit model that aligns with its customers' specific requirements.

"Omnify's innovative approach also extends to a subscription-based pricing model that is simple, easy to understand, and transparent, thereby ensuring customers do not have to pay additional or hidden costs for any upgrades," noted Narayanan. "Empower has drawn the attention of leaders from a wide range of other small- and mid-sized industries such as aerospace and defense, high tech electronics, robotics, and telecommunications that require it to develop products such as wireless network platforms, soft-switch gateways, network processors, and aerospace navigation and control systems."

Omnify grew by 24% year-on-year in 2016, on the back of a series of expansions, and widened its operations in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Frost & Sullivan finds that the high level of customer satisfaction with the Empower 7.0 PLM solution across numerous industry verticals positions the company to boost its growth potential in the coming years.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's inordinate focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and ultimately customer-base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Omnify Software

Omnify Software, the leading provider of business-ready Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions for discrete manufacturers, helps OEMs shorten development cycles, accelerate product innovation and improve bottom-line profitability. Omnify's commitment to customer success has resulted in a unique solution that is quick to implement, easy to use, and provides an open integration platform. Our web-based solution offers flexible deployment options that allow customers to deploy on-premises, hosted or in the cloud. Omnify is well-known for superior customer service, delivering outstanding training, development and support with a team of experienced technology professionals. For more information about Omnify Software Product Lifecycle Management, please call 978-988-3800, email info@omnifysoft.com, visit www.omnifysoft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

