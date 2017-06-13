Russell Reynolds Associates Elects Three New Members To Its Executive Committee

With 44% women, committee composition demonstrates firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion

NEW YORK, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global search and leadership advisory firm, today announced the selection of three new consultants to join the firm's executive committee. These consultants, Florence Ferraton, Nils Hopmann and James Roome, will join the nine-person committee and were nominated to serve a three-year term.

"We are pleased to add three industry veterans and C-suite experts to our executive committee this year. With 44% women on the executive committee for two consecutive years, the composition of the team reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion for our firm in our own internal talent pipeline, as well as in our clients," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Russell Reynolds Associates.

The firm's executive committee consists of nine consultants elected by their peers to help supervise the policies of the firm. Three new members are elected each year for a three-year term. The executive committee is responsible for setting the direction of the firm's policies, employee promotions and business performance.

"Inclusion is a key part of our firm's core values, and our firm is focused on broader diversity efforts, including gender diversity," said Murphy. "Within our firm, more than 40% of our consultants are women, and 38% of practice leaders are female. Our internal efforts go hand in hand with our work enabling clients to build a robust pipeline of diverse talent for board appointments and senior leadership positions. Last year, 34% of our successful board candidates and 17% of our CEO recruits were women. In comparison, the composition of female board directors and female CEOs in the Fortune 250 sits at 22% and 6%, respectively. While we are proud of our efforts, we know from our conversations with clients that there is a desire for more to be done."

Russell Reynolds Associates' 2017 executive committee is composed of the following consultants:

